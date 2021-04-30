BREAKING: Jevon Holland Drafted 36th Overall by Miami Dolphins

Jevon Holland has been selected by the Miami Dolphins the with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He becomes the first safety taken in this year's draft and will join a loaded secondary with players like Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Miami also spent one of its three first round draft picks last year on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene from Auburn.

The Dolphins have drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (Alabama), edge rusher Jaelen Phillips (Miami), and offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame).

Holland adds to the Oregon defensive back legacy in the NFL with Troy Hill (Rams), Ugo Amadi (Seahawks), and Terrance Mitchell (Texans) all on NFL teams.

He is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft and is one of the first safeties off the board. Cornerbacks were in high demand in the first round on Thursday, as Patrick Surtain (Broncos), Greg Newsome (Browns), Caleb Farley (Titans), Eric Stokes (Packers) and Jaycee Horn (Panthers) all heard their names called.

Holland is the second Oregon player to be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, after Penei Sewell was drafted seventh overall by the Detroit Lions.

He came to Oregon as a 4-star recruit in the 2018 class and made an immediate impact as a true freshman. The Coquitlam, Canada, native is described by many as a ball hawk but also excels in coverage against opposing slot receivers and as a punt returner.

He finished his Oregon career with nine total interceptions and was the first player to lead the Ducks in interceptions in consecutive seasons since Jairus Byrd in 2006 and 2007.

2019 accolades

Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 first team

Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second-team

