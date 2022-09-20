Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

Oregon gets a big test on the road against a talented transfer quarterback and a defense loaded with speed.
The Ducks hit the road in week 4 after defeating the No. 19 BYU Cougars 41-20 at home this past Saturday.

Oregon will be challenged in the first game of conference play as they travel to Washington State, a school known to have a great environment and a loud stadium. Not only that, but the Cougars are defending their current undefeated season at 3-0 with a notable ranked victory in week two against a then-ranked Wisconsin Badgers team. The Cougars defeated the Colorado State Rams last week 38-7.

When both these teams have faced each other in the last few years, most games could have gone either way. Last season the Ducks won by 14. In 2020 it looked as if the Cougars were going to take Oregon early, but Oregon finished strong for a 43-29 win and in 2019 Camden Lewis saved the Ducks with a last-second field goal.

The last time the Ducks lost to Washington State was in 2018 when College Gameday chose to travel to Pullman. The then No. 12 Ducks lost 34-20 to the No. 25 Cougars.

Here is all the information needed to tune into Saturday’s contest.

What: No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars

When: Saturday September 24, 2022 1:00 pm PT

Where: Martin Stadium (Pullman, Wash.)

TV: Fox

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Broadcast Crew: Tim Brando (Play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio Crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

