During Oregon's 41-20 win over the BYU Cougars in week 3, the Ducks shined on both sides of the ball. However, they were without some of their most consistent contributors.

Starting along the offensive line, Steven Jones wasn't available and was seen wearing a boot and using a scooter at Saturday's game after starting the first two games of the season. Lanning didn't offer too much detail, but it sounds like there's still some hope he can help the Ducks out this year.

"Yeah hopeful that we can get him back," he said. "I don't know that I have a direct timeline on him right now."

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) fires off the line of scrimmage against the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Staying on offense, Oregon running back Byron Cardwell didn't play in week 3 after scoring a pair of touchdowns against Eastern Washington the week prior. Linebacker Justin Flowe was in full pads and went through warmups on Saturday, but ultimately didn't see the field.

"They were both able to practice today," Lanning told reporters in Eugene on Monday. "I wouldn't sit here and say they're both 100% yet, but I'm hopeful that both of them can sit here and help us this next weekend.

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell in Atlanta against the Georgia Bulldogs. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe goes through warmups against the BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Fortunately for the Ducks, they have impressive depth at both running back and linebacker. Through three games we've seen a heavy dose of Mar'Keise 'Bucky' Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James. Irving seems to have locked down the RB1 role, but the staff has made it clear they're willing to rotate as many backs as it takes to win.

At linebacker, the Ducks deployed Jackson LaDuke and Keith Brown, who both played a fair amount of snaps last season. Brown recorded his first sack against Eastern Washington in week 2.

The Ducks are going to need all the help they can get against Washington State, who has a diverse and explosive offense to pair with an underrated and ferocious defense.

