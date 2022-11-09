No. 6 Oregon will be hosting the No. 25 Washington Huskies in Eugene this weekend after being on the road the last two weeks.

The Ducks begin their hardest stretch of their season with three Pac-12 games remaining on the schedule. Each of those games should be a ranked matchup, which means wins would help bolster playoff resume. The Washington Huskies will give Oregon trouble on both sides of the ball, but the Ducks seem to only get better as the weeks goes on.

Since 2002 and 19 total games, the Huskies have only been able to defeat the Ducks four times with the most recent being in 2017. This rivalry is as intense as any and nobody wants to win more than the Ducks. A win would keep their their home win streak alive and give them even more bragging rights over Washington.

Here is all the information you need to tune into Saturday's contest.

What: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington Huskies

When: Saturday November 12, 2022 4:10 PM P.T

WHERE: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: Fox

Stream: FUBOtv (Start your FREE trial by clicking HERE)

Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst) and Allison Williams (Sideline Reporter)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio Crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

