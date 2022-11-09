The second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night with some major changes after last weekend’s matchups.

The Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to the No. 6 team in the country. Four other Pac-12 schools made the cut, with USC at No. 8, UCLA at No.12, Utah at No 13. and Washington at No. 25.

Here is the complete list of the CFB rankings.

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

Things are really starting to get exciting if you’re an Oregon fan watching this season unfold for the Ducks. With recent losses from Alabama (vs. LSU) and Clemson (vs. Notre Dame), it's allowed the Ducks to move their way up in the rankings for a potential playoff spot.

These next three weeks will be vital for Oregon as this home stretch of the regular season will play a big role in determining if they will make it to Vegas to compete for another Pac-12 title. This weekend's matchup with the No. 25 Washington Huskies is just the first of trio of challenging games, with Utah and rival Oregon State to follow.

After an impressive display of creativity and dominance against Colorado last weekend, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ducks implement this same confidence against their rival this weekend in an effort to be that juggernaut of a team. Bo Nix counties an impressive display this season by slowly making his way into the Heisman conversation, which only projects to grow from here on out with these three games.

On the surface it looks like this couldn't play out any better for Oregon. Their playoff chances could improve even more once the teams ahead of them eventually face off and potentially knock each other out of the top four slots. After an LSU upset against Alabama this past weekend, conference championships will also likely be a factor in determining this year's top four teams.

Matchups to watch

No. 4 TCU @ No. 18 Texas Nov. 12

No. 2 Ohio State vs No. 3 Michigan Nov. 26

Potential No. 7 LSU vs No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship

No. 8 USC vs No. 12 UCLA Nov. 19

In a perfect world things would fall in place for Oregon’s success down the road, but as we know you never know what you're going to get each week in college football.

The Ducks will be back at home this weekend to face No. 25 Washington at 4:10 PM P.T . The game will be broadcast on Fox.

