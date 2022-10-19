Skip to main content

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Oregon vs. UCLA

All the info you need to follow Oregon's big home game in week 8.
It's a big week for the Ducks as they prepare to welcome the UCLA Bruins to Eugene for a top-10 matchup.

Both teams are coming off of bye weeks with Oregon defeating Arizona in Tucson and UCLA defeating Utah at home in Pasadena in their last games. 

Bo Nix has thrived in Kenny Dillingham's offense and is a scoring threat with both his arm and his legs. He's averaging a Pac-12-leading 8.28 yards per carry and Bucky Irving is right behind him at 7.15 yards per carry, a testament to just how dominant the Ducks have been running the ball this season.

Oregon's defense continues to force turnovers and has shown it can step up and make big plays when needed. The defensive front has excelled defending the run, but remains vulnerable to the pass.

READ MORE: 4-star LB Dylan Williams decommits from USC, calls Oregon a top school

UCLA's offense is among the best in the country, led by veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Duke transfer wide receiver Jake Bobo. Zach Charbonnet leads the Bruins on the ground as one of the best pound-for-pound running backs in the country. 

Oregon has won the last three matchups against UCLA, with their most recent winning coming on the road 34-31 last year.

What: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

When: Saturday October 22, 2022 12:35 PM PT

TV: Fox

Broadcast crew: Jason Benetti (Play-by-play) | Brock Huard (Analyst) | Allison Williams (Sideline reporter)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

