How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Oregon vs. UCLA
It's a big week for the Ducks as they prepare to welcome the UCLA Bruins to Eugene for a top-10 matchup.
Both teams are coming off of bye weeks with Oregon defeating Arizona in Tucson and UCLA defeating Utah at home in Pasadena in their last games.
Bo Nix has thrived in Kenny Dillingham's offense and is a scoring threat with both his arm and his legs. He's averaging a Pac-12-leading 8.28 yards per carry and Bucky Irving is right behind him at 7.15 yards per carry, a testament to just how dominant the Ducks have been running the ball this season.
Oregon's defense continues to force turnovers and has shown it can step up and make big plays when needed. The defensive front has excelled defending the run, but remains vulnerable to the pass.
READ MORE: 4-star LB Dylan Williams decommits from USC, calls Oregon a top school
UCLA's offense is among the best in the country, led by veteran quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Duke transfer wide receiver Jake Bobo. Zach Charbonnet leads the Bruins on the ground as one of the best pound-for-pound running backs in the country.
Oregon has won the last three matchups against UCLA, with their most recent winning coming on the road 34-31 last year.
What: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)
PODCAST: Setting the Stage for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 9 UCLA
The Ducks and Bruins will battle it out in Eugene for this week's College GameDay.
Oregon a Top School for Dylan Williams After Decommitting from USC
One of 2024's top linebacker breaks down his decision and gives the latest.
Oregon vs. UCLA Score Predictions
Can the Ducks come away with a win over a top-10 opponent?
When: Saturday October 22, 2022 12:35 PM PT
TV: Fox
Broadcast crew: Jason Benetti (Play-by-play) | Brock Huard (Analyst) | Allison Williams (Sideline reporter)
Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) | Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox