One of the top juniors in Southern California decided to reopen his recruitment on Tuesday, as Long Beach (Calif.) Poly linebacker Dylan Williams backed off his USC commitment.

He had been committed since April, and spoke with Ducks Digest about what went into his decision.

"A lot of schools are just backing off of me. It was just like I was down to one school just USC," Williams said. "After long talks with my parents we just decided it would be best to reopen my recruitment. I just wanted to hear everybody out."

Now that he's on the market, he'll take a fresh perspective with him back onto the recruiting trail the second time around.

"Just a great connection with the positional coach, the defensive coordinator and the head coach. That's really the main thing," he said of what's most important for him as a recruit. "I wanna feel somewhere where it's like family and I want to get developed well."

Despite choosing to slow down his recruitment and open things back up, Williams said the Trojans will still be a top school for him.

"USC is playing great right now. I'm really close with the linebackers coach Coach Odom. That's my hometown school so of course they're gonna be a top school for me."

One of the recent schools that's joined in pursuit of the talented linebacker is Oregon . He talked about what the offer means and his thoughts on the Ducks.

"It means a lot. Oregon is Oregon," he said of the offer. "Coach Lanning after winning a national championship coming after me like he did. I'm really close with them. I'm really locked in with them."

There's one coach in Eugene that's really made the Ducks stick out and that's Tosh Lupoi. The defensive coordinator checks a big box for Williams in his search for his future home.

"He develops very well," the Southern California native said. "He's a down-to-earth guy. Everything with him is like family."

When he isn't dominating on defense with Long Beach Poly, there are a few trips he has in mind moving forward.

"I'm trying to get down to either Michigan State or maybe even Ohio State or Texas, some of the newer schools that have been reaching out to me ever since I de-committed. Maybe even North Carolina."

With a few trips in mind, there's been no shortage of schools hitting him up prior to and following his de-commitment.

"I've heard from Utah a lot. Maryland, Miami, Washington--Washington's on me really hard they've been trying to get me down for a game. Really Washington and Utah, they've been trying to get me down for a game."

Utah made headlines this past weekend following their 43-42 win over USC, handing the Trojans their first loss of the season.

"I love Coach Colton the linebackers coach. Me and him are really close," Williams said. "That was one of the first major schools to offer me and ever since then me and him have been really close. My Mom and my Auntie, they really love Salt Lake City. It's really family-oriented at Utah."

As one might expect, Williams isn't in any kind of hurry to make another commitment.

"My plan right now is just stay uncommitted and just hear everybody out," he said. "Just take my time, go on visits and just see everybody."

Torres' Take

Oregon looks like they're in prime position to capitalize here given the time of this news following the offer. I'd probably say the Ducks lead right now but there's clearly a lot of time to go before another commitment.

Schools from across the country are ramping up contact and he's already received his first offer from Washington State since reopening his recruitment. The Ducks have some super strong connections on this staff that should give them the leg up, and let's not forget they're still recruiting Williams' teammate, 2023 LSU cornerback commit Daylen Austin. The priority now becomes getting him back on campus for a game this season, with Washington and Utah matchups looking like great options.

