How Will the Ducks Adapt to Losing Safety Verone McKinley III?

In 2021, Oregon's defense was a mixed bag. Throughout the first few weeks of the season the Ducks led the country in turnover margin, forcing fumbles left and right while also bringing fans to their feet with thrilling interceptions.

But as the season wore on those defensive turnovers became less frequent. Oregon struggled to get consistent pressure on the quarterback and couldn't get off the field on third down.

Now heading into 2022, Dan Lanning and the new defensive staff have a lot of questions to mull over, with one of the main ones being who will play alongside Bennett Williams at safety following the departure of consensus All-American Verone McKinley III.

McKinley, who became known as "The General" of the Oregon defense for his veteran leadership and knack for big plays, won't be an easy player to replace. He led the country in interceptions and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back.

There are some talented options for the coaching staff to choose from, so let's take a look at some players currently on the roster as well as some reinforcements from the recruiting trail expected on campus in the coming months.

Jeffrey Bassa - Freshman

Jeffrey Bassa vs. Washington Huskies in Seattle, Wash. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Bassa may well be the most intriguing option for Lanning and new Safeties Coach Matt Powledge. After enrolling in January of last year as a defensive back, he moved to linebacker after the linebacker corps was decimated by injuries to Justin Flowe and Dru Mathis.

Bassa thrived in his new role as a member of the front seven, and it was said that he would be moving back to the secondary at the conclusion of the 2021 season. But now, that decision doesn't appear to be quite as simple. Everyone wants to see a full season of Noah Sewell and Flowe side-by-side, and I'm right there with those folks.

However, as talented as that tandem is, there is room for improvement in pass coverage, and having a fast and quick player like Bassa could prove too valuable to return to the secondary. To that point, despite playing most of the season at linebacker, the old staff didn't ask him to drastically change his frame, which could make moving back to his natural position of safety a smooth transition.

2021 stats (14 games): 48 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass break up, 1 quarterback hurry

Steve Stephens IV - Sophomore

Stephens celebrates a play against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Stephens is another intriguing option for the Ducks, seeing that he saw the most playing time of his college career last year. After coming to Eugene in the 2018 class alongside Jevon Holland, he's determined to write his own story and was on his way to stepping up for the Ducks in 2021 until he suffered an injury against Colorado in late October. He was sidelined for the rest of the season.

He didn't fill up the stat sheet, but he's in a prime position to succeed after having multiple seasons to adjust to the college level and learn from two of the program's all-time safeties in Holland and McKinley.

2021 stats (8 games): 33 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, 1 pass break up

Jamal Hill - Sophomore

Hill with the defense vs. Utah in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Hill, much like Stephens, is another veteran member of Oregon's secondary. He introduced himself to the college football world in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship game against USC, snagging two huge interceptions, the second of which came late in the fourth quarter and sealed the win for the Ducks.

That's part of the reason it was a bit of a surprise we haven't seen more production from him, especially with all the turnovers the defense forced in the first half of 2021. He flashed his potential again last season with some big hits, but got beat in coverage multiple times throughout the season on some costly plays.

Look for him to lock in and put together a solid offseason with the crew in the secondary.

2021 stats (13 games): 36 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, 4 pass breakups, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble

Daymon David - Freshman

Daymon David attempts to tackle Utah Utes running back Chris Curry (0). © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

David battled injuries for some of the 2021 season and didn't carve out a significant role in Oregon's veteran-heavy safety room. However, he did see some time down the final stretch of the season with McKinley and Stephens banged up and Williams missing a majority of the season.

David was lauded for his downhill style and hard hits coming out of high school and still needs time to more fully adapt to the college game.

2021 stats (9 games): 3 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

Trejon Williams - 2022 signee

Williams throws up an O in the stands of Autzen Stadium during an official visit to Oregon. Trejon Williams on Instagram (@trejonwilliams3)

Williams didn't suit up for Oregon in 2021 but is a significant addition for the Ducks on the recruiting trial.

An All-American safety out of Jefferson High School in Portland, Williams doubled as both a defensive back and receiver his senior year. He plays with strong instincts and has the ball skills you want out of a safety who can be a difference maker in today's increasingly pass-heavy game.

2021 stats: DNP

Khamari Terrell - 2022 signee

Terrell flexes during an official visit to Oregon inside Autzen Stadium. Khamari Terrell on Instagram (@freek3_)

Terrell, although listed as a cornerback, could find more of a fit at safety. Standing at 6'1" and 180 pounds, he's a long, rangy defensive back who's one of Oregon's nine 2022 signees with a track background.

He also has fluid hips and is able to make a play on the ball in the air. The two incoming defensive backs listed here are probably less likely to see playing time as freshmen, but depending on when they enroll the competition in spring practice could make things more interesting as the staff gets to know the roster and move pieces around.

2021 stats: DNP

