Oregon's Freshman Class Poised for Major Playing Time

Troy Franklin is the talk of the class, asserting himself as a starter in an experienced group.

Oregon’s freshman class is making their presence felt in the week one organizational chart that was released Monday by Head Coach Mario Cristobal. Multiple true freshmen have broken through right away as starters or co-starters for the opening matchup against Fresno State.

With fall camp in the rearview, perhaps no true freshmen has impressed more than Troy Franklin. One of three All-American wide receivers in the Ducks' 2021 recruiting haul, Franklin has been praised for making big-time plays, his ability to grasp the offense, and the work he's put in with Aaron Feld to get his body ready for college.

He is listed as the sole starter at the “X” wide receiver spot, beating out veterans like Devon Williams, who broke out last year in games against UCLA and Oregon State.

How did Franklin carve out such a significant role within a talented room?

“Troy has done a great job of proving himself as a guy that we feel can win football games here,” Cristobal told reporters Monday. “He practices at a high level. He got here in January and put in the right kind of investment into the weight room and his body development both physically and mentally. He made a lot of plays in practice. Devon is working through some things. He was limited earlier in camp and he's still going to be a contributor and I'm sure he'll work his way to a more prominent role, and that's what we expect of him."

One of the biggest battles that is still up in the air is between a pair of freshmen in Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning. They continue to be locked in a battle for the starting corner spot opposite Mykael Wright. However this one shakes out, they both figure to get some playing time this season. This one's neck and neck with both bringing different skills to the table.

“It’s great to see a guy like Trikweze develop like he’s been developing,” Cristobal said. “He’s certainly very valuable to this football team as a player and a person, and he’s played really good football. Dontae Manning being healthy for the first time since he’s been here has also shown that he’s going to be a great player. So all in all, even though they’re young, they’re going against some very good receivers and we feel explosive offense. They’re getting very good experience and we’re confident in them.”

Some notes on other Freshmen looking at some potential playing time early in the season, Moliki Matavao is in the mix with two others to be the starting “Y” tight end, while Dont’e Thornton is Johnny Johnson III’s backup at the “Z” wideout spot. Cristobal also talked about the great camp some of the freshmen offensive linemen have had including Jackson Powers-Johnson and Marcus Harper II who are both listed at backups.



On the defensive side of the ball, Keanu Williams is in the three deep at the defensive and nose tackle spots. Keith Brown is below Justin Flowe and Dru Mathis on the chart, and both Jeffrey Bassa and Avante Dickerson are knocking on the door for some playing time as well.

Finally, it seems as if Seven McGee will get an opportunity to return some punts this year as well. The 2021 Oregon recruiting class was the best in school history, and the Ducks are already seeing why with these talented players getting opportunities to play right away.

