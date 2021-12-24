Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones Commits to Auburn

Former Oregon Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones Commits to Auburn Tigers
Oregon nose tackle Jayson Jones has committed to Auburn. He announced his decision on Twitter.
The move to the SEC will be a homecoming of sorts, as the freshman hails from Calera, Ala. Jones was in just his second season with the Ducks after redshirting in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season. The 6-foot-6 lineman played in all 13 games in 2021, recording five solo tackles, 19 total tackles and 1.5 sacks (Colorado and Washington State).
He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15 and received an offer from the Tigers on the same day. Additional offers came flowing in from Miami, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Oklahoma State. Coming out of high school, Jones was a long-time Alabama commit before flipping to Oregon on the February national signing day.
The Ducks are still awaiting NFL decisions from a number of players, including nose tackle Popo Auamavae, who Jones rotated with during the 2021 season. In 2022 the Ducks should have names like Keyon Ware-Hudson and Kristian Williams returning to man the interior of the defensive line along with incoming freshmen Sir Mells and Ben Roberts.
