Oregon Offers UTEP WR Transfer Jacob Cowing

Oregon has extended an offer to UTEP wide receiver transfer Jacob Cowing. The sophomore shared the news on Twitter Thursday.

Cowing was one of the most productive wide receivers in the FBS this season, hauling in 69 passes for 1,354 yards (seventh-most in the country; third-most in C-USA) and seven touchdowns. His breakout season earned him First Team All-C-USA recognition.

He ranks second on UTEP's all-time single-season receiving yards list after his monster season and has moved into the top 10 in virtually every program receiving category.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver from Maricopa, Ariz. spent three years in El Paso and entered the transfer on Dec. 21 following the Miners' loss to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

Cowing has improved in every season at UTEP, recording 691 yards and three touchdowns on 41 catches last season after an impressive freshman year in which he led all C-USA freshmen with 550 yards to pair with 31 receptions and three touchdowns.

Cowing had eight games with at least 100 receiving yards this season, including five with at least 150. He was a major part of the Miners' offense that helped the program earn its first winning season since 2014.

He was a two-star prospect coming out of Maricopa High School in Arizona, according to 247 Sports, and his only offer was from UTEP. Just this week he's landed a host of offers from major programs including Oregon, LSU, and Mississippi State among others.

The Ducks are currently in the midst of rebuilding their coaching staff, but despite the moving parts and the recent flurry of moves, the transfer portal is already being focused and utilized by Dan Lanning and company. Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was the first transfer to commit to Oregon in the Lanning era, reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. Now the Ducks' new play-caller is honing in on bringing a talented receiver to Eugene and leaning on his roots in Arizona.

It's a smart move by the staff to prioritize the wide receiver position in the transfer portal given the loss of depth this season, with Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd graduating, Devon Williams entering the NFL draft, Mycah Pittman transferring to Florida State, and the loss of three talented 2022 receiver commits.

Oregon still has Stephon Johnson Jr. in the fold for 2022, along with a plethora of skilled young returners like Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, Dont'e Thornton, and Isaiah Brevard, as well as Seven McGee, who saw work as a slot receiver late in the season.

Cowing would be a big pickup for the Ducks as he has more receiving yards in his career than all of the projected receivers on Oregon's 2022 roster by a good margin. His talent and production speak for themselves, and he's a star at the Group of Five level that will only catch more attention nationwide suiting up for a Power 5 program.

