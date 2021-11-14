Johnny Johnson III Exits WSU Game With Injury

The Ducks could be without a veteran wide receiver for the rest of Saturday's contest.

As the fourth quarter begins here in Eugene at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks are awaiting an injury update on one of their veteran playmakers.

Oregon starting wide receiver Johnny Johnson III exited the game near the end of the third quarter after sustaining what appeared to be a right foot/ankle injury.

He entered the medical tent and would later walk to the medical cart near the tunnel leading into the Oregon locker room with a noticeable limp favoring his right side.

Johnson was carted to the locker room and the Ducks will now rely on players such as Mycah Pittman, Jaylon Redd, Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and Terrance Ferguson to lead the way through the air.

Much of Oregon's offense has come on the ground in this game as the offensive line continues to overpower Washington State in the trenches.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.