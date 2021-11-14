Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Wide Receiver Johnny Johnson III Exits Washington State Game With Injury

    The Ducks could be without a veteran wide receiver for the rest of Saturday's contest.
    Author:

    As the fourth quarter begins here in Eugene at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks are awaiting an injury update on one of their veteran playmakers. 

    Oregon starting wide receiver Johnny Johnson III exited the game near the end of the third quarter after sustaining what appeared to be a right foot/ankle injury.

    He entered the medical tent and would later walk to the medical cart near the tunnel leading into the Oregon locker room with a noticeable limp favoring his right side. 

    Johnson was carted to the locker room and the Ducks will now rely on players such as Mycah Pittman, Jaylon Redd, Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson and Terrance Ferguson to lead the way through the air. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Johnny Johnson III Washington
    Play
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III Exits WSU Game With Injury

    Johnson exited near the end of the third quarter

    Mario Crirstobal WSU 1 Cropped
    Play
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 3 Oregon and Washington State Tied at 14

    Checking in at the half from Autzen

    DJ Johnson Stanford 2020
    Play
    Football

    TE DJ Johnson Unavailable vs. Washington State

    The Ducks will be without one of their veteran tight ends Saturday Night

    Much of Oregon's offense has come on the ground in this game as the offensive line continues to overpower Washington State in the trenches. 

    This story will be updated as new information becomes available. 

    More Ducks

    Johnny Johnson III Washington
    Football

    Johnny Johnson III Exits WSU Game With Injury

    4 minutes ago
    Mario Crirstobal WSU 1 Cropped
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 3 Oregon and Washington State Tied at 14

    53 minutes ago
    DJ Johnson Stanford 2020
    Football

    TE DJ Johnson Unavailable vs. Washington State

    3 hours ago
    Anthony Brown WSU Cropepd
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

    3 hours ago
    Devon Jackson Cropped
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: Oregon LB Commit Devon Jackson Joins the Show

    6 hours ago
    Quincy Guerrier SMU
    Basketball

    Takeaways From Oregon's 86-63 Win Over SMU

    8 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Smile
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

    21 hours ago
    rivaldo-soares-vs-smu
    Basketball

    WATCH: Rivaldo Soares Talks Win Over SMU

    21 hours ago