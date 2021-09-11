Keith Brown Starting at Inside Linebacker vs. Ohio State

September 11, 2021
Publish date:

Keith Brown Starts at Inside Linebacker vs. Ohio State

The Ducks' youth will be tested against the Buckeyes with Justin Flowe unavailable.
Author:

True freshman Keith Brown will start at inside linebacker alongside Noah Sewell for Oregon. This comes after Justin Flowe walked onto the field wearing his jersey and street clothes and in a walking boot. 

Brown enrolled early at Oregon as part of the Ducks' 2021 recruiting class. We heard good things about him from the staff during fall camp. He also flashed in the spring game and the first scrimmage of fall camp that was open to the media. 

Other options for the Ducks at will linebacker include freshman Jabril McNeil. Nate Heaukulani is another player to keep an eye on, even though he's listed on the organizational chart as the No. 2 at the MIKE linebacker position. 

You can find more updates on today's game against Ohio State in our live updates story

Gameday central: everything you need to know about Oregon vs. Ohio State

