Kenny Dillingham Heading to Oregon as New Offensive Coordinator

    December 15, 2021
    Kenny Dillingham Headed to Oregon to Become Next Offensive Coordinator

    The Ducks have their next offensive play caller and he's another up-and-comer.
    Kenny Dillingham will be Oregon's next offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to Ducks Digest Wednesday morning. The move was first reported by 247 Sports.

    Dillingham was the first assistant coach to be linked to the job in Eugene on Dan Lanning's staff. The two coached together while they were both at Memphis under now Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell. 

    Dillingham, 31, is one of the youngest offensive coordinators in college football. He's also coached at Arizona State as well as Auburn in 2019, where me mentored quarterback Bo Nix who went on to break freshman records for completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns the same year the Tigers beat the Ducks.

    This year at Florida State, the Seminoles averaged 27.6 points per game, 201.6 passing yards per game and 177.8 rushing yards per game.

    Dillingham is Lanning's second hire at Oregon after the reported extension of Director of Player Personnel Don Johnson Jr. on Tuesday. Dillingham's hire comes at an ideal time for Oregon with the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, as Lanning will have to juggle building his staff and 2022 Oregon recruiting class while also preparing Georgia for the College Football Playoff against Michigan.

    Joe Moorhead will be the team's offensive coordinator in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 29 after being named the new head coach at Akron. The rest of the Oregon coaching staff will remain with the Ducks for the bowl game with the exception of Mario Cristobal. 

