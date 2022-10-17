College GameDay Headed to Eugene for Oregon vs. UCLA

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks have been chosen to host College GameDay in Eugene when they take on the No. 10 UCLA Bruins. With the bye week finally over for Duck fans everywhere, Oregon is in game-week preparation for what is sure to be a big-time matchup.

The last time an Oregon team had the honor of hosting GameDay in Eugene was in 2018 when the Ducks hosted the Stanford Cardinal in a heartbreaking overtime loss.

Throughout the past 20 years, the Ducks have hosted college GameDay and added many classic matchups to the program’s history. Here is a list of the history of Eugene’s College GameDays:

2000: No.6 UCLA @ Oregon

Result: Oregon 29-10

2007: No.6 Cal @ No.11 Oregon

Result: Cal 31-24

2007: No.6 Arizona State @ No.4 Oregon

Result: Oregon 35-23

2009: No.4 USC @ No.10 Oregon

Result: Oregon 47-20

2010: No.9 Stanford @ No.4 Oregon

Result: Oregon 52-31

2011: No.18 Arizona State @ No.9 Oregon

Result: Oregon 41-27

2012: No.14 Stanford @ No.1 Oregon

Result: Stanford 17-14 OT

2013: No.12 UCLA @ No.2 Oregon

Result: Oregon 42-14

2014: No.7 Michigan State @ No.3 Oregon

Result: Oregon 46-27

2018: No. 7 Stanford @ No.20 Oregon

Result: Stanford 38-31 OT

Overall home College GameDay record past 20 years: 7-3

In 2021 the Ducks played as the visitors on college GameDay against UCLA, which also became a thriller that came down to the last few seconds before Oregon defeated the Bruins 34-31.

Fast forward to this season, the roles have been flipped and a lot more is on the line when these two teams face off.

No. 9 UCLA is undefeated on the season and the No. 10 Ducks are on a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup. With two explosive offenses and strong defensive fronts this game could easily come down to the wire just like last season.

In other Pac-12 news, late Saturday night, the now No. 15 Utah Utes defeated the No. 12 USC Trojans at home, making both Oregon and UCLA the only teams undefeated in Pac-12 play. For those who may have forgotten, the Pac-12 championship will be hosted by the top two conference teams with the best overall win percentage within conference play.

This means that because Utah defeated a top-ranked USC team, who Oregon does not play in the regular season, the Ducks have a great opportunity lined up for them down the road when they play the Utes at home in Eugene.

We'll have to see how the season plays out of course with five other games ahead for the Ducks after UCLA. The Ducks will write their own season within these next six conference games; three will be at home and the other three will be away.

