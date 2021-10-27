Kingsley Suamataia Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon's top recruit from the 2021 class is moving on from the program.

Oregon freshman offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia has entered the transfer portal, Head Coach Mario Cristobal confirmed in a press conference Wednesday.

When asked if the door would be open for Suamataia to return he had this to say:

"The best way to put that is that we don't, I don't judge, I really don't. It's like you respect people and you expect to be respected back and that's what transpires. We work really hard with everybody to develop and to have the best possible experience, development cycle---all that kind of stuff. We don't judge we just adjust and we move forward."

Suamataia was the No. 41 player in the 2021 SI99 and signed with Oregon over a host of other big-time programs. Many thought he was slated to be the next great offensive lineman to come through Eugene after a highly decorated high school career and having all the tools to succeed at the next level.

This news comes as somewhat of a shock due not only to his talent but also because of the timing and his family's close relationship with the Sewell family who currently have their son Noah playing on this year's team.

Before committing to Oregon, Suamataia had a top seven of Virginia, Utah, Oregon, Utah State, Arkansas, USC and BYU.

