Skip to main content
    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Freshman Offensive Tackle Kingsley Suamataia Enters Transfer Portal

    Oregon's top recruit from the 2021 class is moving on from the program.
    Author:

    Oregon freshman offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia has entered the transfer portal, Head Coach Mario Cristobal confirmed in a press conference Wednesday.

    When asked if the door would be open for Suamataia to return he had this to say:

    "The best way to put that is that we don't, I don't judge, I really don't. It's like you respect people and you expect to be respected back and that's what transpires. We work really hard with everybody to develop and to have the best possible experience, development cycle---all that kind of stuff. We don't judge we just adjust and we move forward."

    Suamataia was the No. 41 player in the 2021 SI99 and signed with Oregon over a host of other big-time programs. Many thought he was slated to be the next great offensive lineman to come through Eugene after a highly decorated high school career and having all the tools to succeed at the next level. 

    This news comes as somewhat of a shock due not only to his talent but also because of the timing and his family's close relationship with the Sewell family who currently have their son Noah playing on this year's team. 

    Before committing to Oregon, Suamataia had a top seven of Virginia, Utah, Oregon, Utah State, Arkansas, USC and BYU.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Kingsley Suamataia Spring Game
    Play
    Football

    Kingsley Suamataia Enters Transfer Portal

    The true freshman offensive lineman was Oregon's headliner in the 2021 recruiting class

    Dawson Jaramillo UCLA
    Play
    Football

    Dawson Jaramillo Emerging as 'Swiss Army Knife' of Oregon Offensive Line

    Jaramillo is a shining example of the value Alex Mirabal sees in versatility

    DJ Johnson UCLA
    Play
    Football

    As Oregon's Defense Gets Healthier, DJ Johnson's Role Could be Shifting

    How will the Ducks utilize one of their best athletes and playmakers moving forward?

    More from Ducks Digest

    Alex Forsyth Day-to-Day After Missing Third Straight Game

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter here

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Kingsley Suamataia Spring Game
    Football

    Kingsley Suamataia Enters Transfer Portal

    15 seconds ago
    Dawson Jaramillo UCLA
    Football

    Dawson Jaramillo Emerging as 'Swiss Army Knife' of Oregon Offensive Line

    50 minutes ago
    DJ Johnson UCLA
    Football

    As Oregon's Defense Gets Healthier, DJ Johnson's Role Could be Shifting

    1 hour ago
    Caleb Presley Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    Elite 2023 CB Caleb Presley Planning Return Trip to Eugene

    5 hours ago
    anthony-brown-johnny-johnson-iii-vs-ucla
    Football

    Oregon Coaches Evaluate Offensive Performance in Win Over UCLA

    19 hours ago
    alex-forsyth-vs-ucla
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Day-to-Day After Missing Third Straight Game

    20 hours ago
    Travis Dye UCLA Goal Line
    Football

    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Win Over UCLA

    23 hours ago
    Mycah PittmanDevon Williams Split
    Football

    Williams and Pittman Continuing to Emerge for Oregon Offense

    Oct 26, 2021