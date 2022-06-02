The reigning champion head coach offered high praise of Auburn transfer and new Oregon Duck Bo Nix.

Oregon football's big opener against Georgia is still 92 days away. But the hype train has already left the station.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart added some fuel earlier this week when he gave some early insight on new Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

Smart was full of compliments for Nix, calling him "one of the best athletes I've seen at quarterback" and "a tremendous player."

READ MORE: Oregon set to host massive collection of elite talent for visits in June

The September 3 matchup in Atlanta won't be the first time Smart and Nix face off, should he win the starting job at Oregon. Nix faced off against Smart's Bulldogs once in each of his three seasons with Auburn (2019-2021).

Oregon QB Bo Nix Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bo Nix suited reunites with former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham in Eugene.

And despite Smart's raving review, Nix has yet to notch a win against Georgia. Nix never was able to post a quarterback rating higher than 55 in three tries against the sturdy Georgia defense (54.6, 46.6 and 38.7 per ESPN).

Still, Smart aptly pointed out that Nix will be back together with an old friend on the Oregon sidelines in new Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Kenny Dillingham.

"He's grown, from being a freshman that was thrown in there, to playing under multiple coordinators" said Smart. "And going back to a coordinator he's familiar with should make him comfortable."

READ MORE: Will Richardson will return to Oregon for 2022-2023 season

Dillingham served in the same role for Auburn in 2019 and helped Nix win SEC Freshman of the Year -- a campaign which included a 27-21 win against the Justin Herbert-led Ducks on opening day in Jerry's World (Arlington, TX.).

Oregon OC/QB Coach Kenny Dillingham Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Coach Kenny Dillingham joins the Ducks after spending the 2021 season in Tallahassee at Florida State.

Dillingham left Auburn to coach at Florida State in 2020, and Nix never quite recaptured that magic from his freshman year after Dillingham's departure.

Although nothing is finalized and the quarterback battle remains ongoing, a strong performance in the spring game could have Nix in the driver's seat to win the starting job in Eugene. And with Dillingham set to run the offense and have a particular emphasis on the quarterback room, it seems likely that Oregon will turn to the veteran Nix at least for the first game against reigning champs Georgia.

Oregon and Georgia will face off in the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Atlanta on September 3 at 12:30 pm PT on ABC.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE