Take a look at some of the biggest names that will be in Eugene this month.

The Ducks picked up significant steam on the recruiting trail in May, landing four four-star commitments in running back Dante Dowdell, safety Kodi DeCambra and wide receivers Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart.

As the Calendar turns to June, the Ducks are ramping things up ahead of a dead period in July, determined to make their visits count. Here's who we know is coming for a visit on the weekend of June 24.

*NOTE*: Recruits listed either confirmed with Ducks Digest or announced their itinerary on their social media accounts.

Confirmed visitors

RB Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL)

Richard Young is one of the most sought after recruits in the 2023 class, with Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame also receiving official visits this summer.

The Ducks had Young on campus for an unofficial visit this spring and were able to beat out Ohio State for the fifth and final official visit, which could be pivotal in their efforts to land him. A running back duo of Young and Dowdell would be a handful for any defense.

TE Riley Williams (Portland, OR)

Williams has been on campus multiple times under this new staff, giving the Ducks significant momentum with the state's top recruit in 2023. He's also set official visits to Alabama, Ohio State and Miami, with a strong relationship with Mario Cristobal carrying over from Eugene to Coral Gables.

Another tight end to keep an eye on in 2023 is Walker Lyons out of Folsom in Northern California.

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA)

Uiagalelei is one of the top names out west in 2023 and is an elite talent in the trenches coming off the edge.

He hasn't announced a group of top schools or commitment date but I get the sense his top group consists of Oregon as well as USC, Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson. Uiagalelei is one of my top five most important recruits for Oregon in 2023.

EDGE Jayden Wayne (Tacoma, WA)

Wayne has been all over the country as his recruitment ramps up ahead of his senior season. The Ducks are one seven schools that still have a shot in this recruitment after Wayen released a top six that also included Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Miami and Michigan State.

Wayne already took his official visit to Georgia in late May and will visit Michigan State for an unofficial visit in early June. He'll take other official visits to LSU (June 10) and Miami (June 17).

READ MORE: Jayden Wayne talks Oregon spring game visit

OL Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, IA)

Proctor is the top-ranked tackle in 2023 and was on campus in Eugene this spring to meet Adrian Klemm and the new Oregon staff.

The five-star talent has additional official visits outside of Oregon set to Arkansas State (June 6-8), Alabama (June 10-12), Penn State (June 17-19) and Michigan (September 3). It's a great sign for the Ducks to get him back on campus, but I wouldn't say they lead at this time.

OL Miles McVay (East Saint Louis, MO)

McVay is one of the biggest offensive linemen you'll find in this class and he spoke very highly of the Oregon coaching staff after taking an unofficial to Eugene this spring. The Under Armour All-American is one of the top targets listed on our Oregon 2023 offensive line hot board.

He'll be all over the country this summer, with an official visit scheduled to Texas A&M on June 3 and additional multi-day trips scheduled to LSU and Arkansas that are likely official visits. His visit to Eugene on June 24 will be an official visit.

READ MORE: Miles McVay talks Oregon visit

ATH Samuel M'Pemba (Bradenton, FL)

A newer name connected to Oregon, M'Pemba shined as a larger wide receiver for IMG Academy in 2021 at 6'4", 230 pounds.

M'Pemba is going to be a tough pull for the Ducks, especially because of IMG's pipeline to Georgia, where's visited numerous times this spring and has another trip scheduled for June 22.

In addition to an official visit to Oregon, he has an official visit scheduled to Notre Dame for June 17 and will be in Tennessee June 9 through June 12.

LB Blake Nichelson (Menteca, CA)

Nichelson has been all over the Pac-12 taking trips this spring and he was in town for the spring game to soak in the Autzen Atmosphere.

The three-star backer is also being heavily recruited by Florida State, Nebraska, Arizona State and Cal.

READ MORE: Blake Nichelson talks Oregon spring game visit

Reported visitors (Not confirmed by Ducks Digest)

S Tyler Turner (San Antonio, TX)

Turner is one of Oregon's top safety targets and was in town for a visit this spring. He's down to a top two of Oregon and Oklahoma.

LB Blake Purchase (Cherry Creek, CO)

Purchase is a solid edge prospect in the 2023 class. He's been out to Arizona State, Cal and Washington this spring after landing an Oregon offer in March.

DL Terrance Green (Cypress, TX)

The big-time defensive lineman out of Texas is a special talent. Oklahoma State is another school the Ducks are competing against along with Pac-12 foe USC.

READ MORE: Oregon moves up with Terrance Green after visit

Other recruits to watch

DL David Hicks (Katy, TX)

