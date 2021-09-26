September 26, 2021
Publish date:

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

Keep it here for all your updates from Autzen Stadium Saturday Night.
Author:

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Saturday, September 25 at approx. 7:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)

Stream: FUBO TV; Pac-12 Live

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage

----

- Jaylon Redd somehow stays on his feet on a throw to the middle and blows past the Wildcats secondary for a 63-yard touchdown. Shades of De'Anthony Thomas wearing No. 6. PAT is good. 7-0 Oregon (13:58 1Q)

- Travis Dye gets the first carry and the first down for Oregon, spinning his way past the marker.

- Anthony Brown is on the field for the Ducks' first drive.

Oregon drive 15:00

----

Pregame

- Arizona has won the toss and deferred. Oregon will get the ball to start this game.

- Keith Brown announced as a starter at linebacker over the PA system. Brown did not play last weekend against Stony Brook.

- Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has come out of the tunnel in full pads.

- DJ Johnson is going through early on-field warmups with the edge defenders.

- Defensive end Bradyn Swinson is in street clothes on the sideline.

----

