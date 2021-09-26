Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Saturday, September 25 at approx. 7:30 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis), Stormy Buonantony (sideline reporter)
Stream: FUBO TV; Pac-12 Live
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College; local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Live Updates: Ducks Digest Live Updates story for up-to-date game coverage; follow Max Torres, John Rustik, Dylan Mickanen on Twitter
----
- Jaylon Redd somehow stays on his feet on a throw to the middle and blows past the Wildcats secondary for a 63-yard touchdown. Shades of De'Anthony Thomas wearing No. 6. PAT is good. 7-0 Oregon (13:58 1Q)
- Travis Dye gets the first carry and the first down for Oregon, spinning his way past the marker.
- Anthony Brown is on the field for the Ducks' first drive.
Oregon drive 15:00
LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona
Keep it here for the latest as the Ducks open up conference play against Arizona
Torres' Take: Is Oregon a Good Team or a Great Team?
Taking stock of the Ducks as conference play begins
----
Pregame
- Arizona has won the toss and deferred. Oregon will get the ball to start this game.
- Keith Brown announced as a starter at linebacker over the PA system. Brown did not play last weekend against Stony Brook.
- Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has come out of the tunnel in full pads.
- DJ Johnson is going through early on-field warmups with the edge defenders.
- Defensive end Bradyn Swinson is in street clothes on the sideline.
----
