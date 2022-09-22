The Oregon Ducks begin conference play this week against the Washington State Cougars and will take over Pullman by storm. The Ducks will hit the road to kick off conference play.

This week’s uniform reveal was modeled by tight end Terrance Ferguson and featured the all-white uniform with an icy background to make that chrome green shine.

The uniform itself is clean and to the point with the Oregon Kelly green being used on the jersey numbers, logos and Duck studded shoulder wings. The pants are also all white with a green Nike and Oregon logo.

The white helmet with the chrome green wings, face mask and logos immediately impacted fans and viewers everywhere as the Ducks have been without a white-winged helmet for some time now. The helmet was worn in three different combinations against Ohio State, Stanford, and Washington State last season. Accessories like cleats, socks and gloves will be mainly white with a hint of chrome green.

The last and only time this combination was worn was in Columbus (OH) against the Buckeyes, where the Ducks shocked the world and defeated won 35-28.

Dylan Mickanen/Ducks Digest

This season the Oregon program has shown fans three different uniform combinations that we've not seen to date, but the team looks to bring back a favorite from last season for this big-time matchup. In previous years the Ducks have worn the all-white uniform with a chrome helmet and black numbered jersey.

This specific combination gives more of that Oregon feel to it as it shows the icy white from head to toe and how well that signature green pops out to viewers. We expect to see an exciting Pac-12 matchup this weekend between the Cougars and Ducks as the Cougars will put their undefeated record on th eline.

The Washington State Cougars have also unveiled their uniform combination for this week’s matchup.

The Cougars will wear their all-anthracite uniform with white logos and numbers throughout the combination with little to no Cougar red. This uniform specifically was worn against Oregon in the 2018 season when the Cougars hosted the Ducks and beat them 34-20 while hosting College Gameday.

The Ducks will return to Pullman once again for the first time since the 2020 victory and will look to keep the win streak against the Cougars alive this Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Fox at 1:00 pm P.T.

