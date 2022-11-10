Oregon Unveils Uniform Combo for Washington Huskies
The Ducks are back home this weekend to face one of their rivals, the No.25 Washington Huskies, while bringing the electric feel back in Autzen.
This week's player model is wide receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin can be seen wearing the all-electric yellow attire in the Ducks' boxing arena inside the football facility.
The helmet will be the same layout as first worn this year against Eastern Washington in week 2 that features a black facemask with black wings on the side complimented with a yellow sparkle pearlescent on the yellow helmet. The Uniform is similar to week 2 with black numbers, logos and Duck-studded wings on the shoulders. Only this time the yellow pants and accessories will be the newest addition to this combo.
Oregon will finally play the Huskies back at home for the first time since 2018 due to COVID-19 complications in 2020 that didn't allow the Huskies to travel. 2018 was a very memorable year regarding this game, as the Ducks defeated the No. 7-ranked Huskies 30-27 in overtime with a game-sealing touchdown up the middle from CJ Verdell.
In that game the Ducks also wore all yellow, which could be a reason they have chosen to go this route for this week.
Last season it was Oregon who visited Washington while wearing their all-white combo with their yellow helmets worn from 2018-2021. The Ducks won 26-16 in a battle in the Seattle rain.
The Huskies have yet to officially announce what they may be wearing this weekend on the road. They have not worn a lot of white this year but when they did, they had two different sets of options and either can make an appearance in Eugene this weekend.
READ MORE: Nate Frazier talks Oregon visit, latest in recruitment
Most recently worn against the Cal Bears three weeks ago, Washington unveiled a new away alternative with a chrome gold helmet paired with a chrome purple facemask and decals. The uniform is an all-white color way with the same chrome patterns all throughout the uniform as seen below.
They have also worn their base away uniforms against UCLA this year, featuring the standard white jersey with purple pants, complimented with the gold Husky helmet. In a big game, you never know what a team may break out. This weekend's game is set to kick off at 4:10 PM P.T on Fox.
