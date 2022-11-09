Nate Frazier Talks Oregon, Latest in Recruitment

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's Nate Frazier is one of the top running backs in the 2024 class. Although his offer sheet may not reflect it just yet, recent scholarships from Cal, Arizona and Oregon indicate it's just the beginning.

Ducks Digest stopped by Mater Dei to check in with the dynamic tailback.

Frazier recently took a pair of visits to Pac-12 schools.

"The last trip I went to was Oregon. Love it up there," he said. "Coach Lock (Carlos Locklyn)--that's my guy. The other recent visit I took was Washington. Love it up there as well. Coach Lee Marks, love Coach Marks he's a really good guy."

Oregon was a school he'd wanted to see for a long time and the trip to see the Ducks take down UCLA didn't disappoint.

"The environment and the love that Oregon showed when I was out there, it was out of this world. I had so much fun out there."

The facilities in Eugene at the Hatfield-Dowlin complex are just a small part of what he enjoyed on the trip and what intrigues him about the program.

"I really love the facility. The crazy thing about it is that they're not even done with the facility yet," Frazier said. "They got a whole new indoor stadium that looks like they can play in that field on Saturday that they're gonna build."

He also sees the opportunity to play at Oregon as a chance to take the next step in developing as a person off the field.

"Oregon is a place that I can really go to and lock in on what I came for," he said. "Oregon is a place with the NIL deals and other things-- there's so many ways you can get a degree or further yourself besides football. I like how there's so many opportunities up there to advance yourself to the next level of becoming at man at Oregon."

Following his trip north to Eugene, he was able to come away with some clear-cut takeaways. For him, it was the people at Oregon that made the biggest impression.

"The biggest takeaway really for me was Coach Lanning and Coach Lock. They showed love like I'm already playing for them right now. The love that they showed when they seen me, firm handshake, talking to me and stuff like that, it made me feel like that was the place to be."

Looking at schools aside from Oregon, the Washington Huskies have also made a strong impression early.

"The greatest setting. That stadium was amazing," he said. "With Washington, when I was going over the plays that they run with the offensive coordinator, it fits my scheme a lot. They put their backs in position where they can make plays all over the field.

"They get everybody involved. I'm interested in engineering and they're literally building a new engineering building and they have multiple ways you can do different types of engineering. I love that school as well."

Looking down the line, Frazier has a trio of schools he'd like to see.

"Colorado, I'm gonna take a trip up there. Tennessee, I'm gonna take a trip up there as well and Utah. I'm trying to take trips to colleges that have offers first and then go to the colleges that I'm interested in and don't have offers from."

As his recruitment continues to pick up steam, one school has been on him the hardest.

"Oregon. Coach Lock texts me a motivational speech every morning. That gets me going through the morning. It's scripture from the Bible or something," Frazier said. "Oregon is the college I'm hearing the most from. I literally talk to Oregon every day. Washington as well. I would say Arizona."

The shifty ballcarrier is looking for a home away from home and strong relationships at his school of choice.

"The most important thing to me really is-- I want to be so close with my position coach. That I know that he trusts me. That he'll put me in a position that will make me succeed. I don't want it to be strictly about football with the coach. The other thing, I just want to feel at home. I want to go to a place where I know I can really fulfill myself and lock in at. That's the biggest thing."

