Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniforms for Pac-12 Championship Game

    The Ducks brought back a special uniform for the Pac-12 Championship Game.
    Author:

    The Oregon Ducks revealed their uniforms for Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes.

    Oregon is bringing back the "Egg Shell" jerseys from October's game against UCLA, with the only exception being the nightmare green pants instead of the pants identical to the jerseys.

    To go along with the uniforms, which were modeled by defensive end Brandon Dorlus, Oregon also announced this week that the team would be wearing the Oregon Galaxy Vaporposite cleats for the game. 

    The Ducks and Utes kick off at approximately 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Oregon will be competing for a three-peat, as it has won the last two conference titles.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    brandon-dorlus-pac-12-championship-game-oregon-uniforms
    Play
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniform Combo for Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah

    Check out what the Ducks will be rocking this weekend

    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Play
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named PFF's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

    Thibodeaux was also honored on PFF's All-Pac-12 First Team after his dominant season

    Troy Franklin Oregon State
    Play
    Football

    How to Watch No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    All the info you need to catch this week's game

    You May Also Like:

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named PFF's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    brandon-dorlus-pac-12-championship-game-oregon-uniforms
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniform Combo for Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah

    just now
    kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
    Football

    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named PFF's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

    6 hours ago
    Troy Franklin Oregon State
    Football

    How to Watch No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    7 hours ago
    Josh Conerly
    Recruiting

    Josh Conerly Recaps Oregon Visit, What's Next

    7 hours ago
    Joe Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    What Joe Moorhead Said Before Facing Utah in Pac-12 Championship

    8 hours ago
    Moorhead Stony Brook
    Football

    Joe Moorhead Addresses Being Linked to Akron Head Coach Job

    22 hours ago
    DJ James Oregon State
    Football

    Ducks Back Into Top 10 of Latest CFP Rankings

    Nov 30, 2021
    Tavion Thomas Utah
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Utah Round 2

    Nov 30, 2021