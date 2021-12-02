LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniform Combo for Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah

LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniforms for Pac-12 Championship Game
The Oregon Ducks revealed their uniforms for Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes.
Oregon is bringing back the "Egg Shell" jerseys from October's game against UCLA, with the only exception being the nightmare green pants instead of the pants identical to the jerseys.
To go along with the uniforms, which were modeled by defensive end Brandon Dorlus, Oregon also announced this week that the team would be wearing the Oregon Galaxy Vaporposite cleats for the game.
The Ducks and Utes kick off at approximately 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Oregon will be competing for a three-peat, as it has won the last two conference titles.
