The Ducks were back on the practice fields Wednesday morning for their 17th day of fall camp.

Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on the scene to capture the best photos of Oregon going through practice during the media viewing period.

The Ducks are still holding numerous position battles, perhaps most notably at quarterback, running back and cornerback. Bo Nix emerged from spring as the favorite to win the job, but we continue to hear great things about Jay Butterfield and Ty Thompson as well.

At running back, Byron Cardwell played the most snaps for Oregon a season ago but will now have to hold off transfers Noah Whittington and Mar'Keise Irving in addition to Sean Dollars, who has healed from an injury that forced him to miss all of last season.

For the cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez looks like the solidified leader, but the coaching staff needs more players behind him to step up. This is where we turn our attention to Dontae Manning, Avante Dickerson, Jahlil Florence and Trikweze Bridges among others.

The Ducks are still focused on themselves, but multiple coaches and players have hinted that opponent-specific prep for Georgia should begin in the near future as the team prepares to travel to Atlanta next week.

READ MORE: Marcus Mariota to serve as honorary captain vs. Georgia

Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon head coach Dan Lanning with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi during Wednesday's practice.

Dan Lanning Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Lanning surveys practice during warmups.

Bennett Williams and Jeffrey Bassa Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bassa (33) and Williams (4) go through drills with the linebackers and defensive backs.

Bennett Williams and Jeffrey Bassa Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Bassa and Williams will be major pieces of Oregon's defense in 2022.

Isaiah Brevard and Bryce Boettcher Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Brevard works one-on-one with defensive back Bryce Boettcher.

Keith Brown Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Linebacker Keith Brown saw a lot of playing time as a true freshman in 2021.

Khamari Terrell and Jamal Hill Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Khamari Terrell (14) is already one of the fastest players on the roster for 2022.

Mase Funa Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Funa will work to set the edges for Oregon in his fourth season with the Ducks.

Noah Sewell 1 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Sewell working on his catching skills Wednesday.

Noah Sewell 2 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Sewell landed on the Butkus Award watchlist ahead of the 2022 season.

Noah Sewell 3 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Sewell enters his third season with Oregon after leading the team in tackles the past two years.

Noah Sewell 4 Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Sewell leads a versatile and deep group of linebackers for the Ducks.

Sean Dollars Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Dollars (5) runs around edge during Oregon fall camp.

Trejon Williams Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest True freshman defensive back Trejon Williams was one of the state of Oregon's top recruits in 2022.

Troy Franklin Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) works against running back Kilohana Haasenritter (24).

Bradyn Swinson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Swinson (44) is working on flushing out his pass rushing set after Kayvon Thibodeaux's departure.

Terrell Tilmon Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Terrell Tilmon (12) moved from outside linebacker to tight end this offseason.

