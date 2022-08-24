Skip to main content

LOOK: The Top Photos From Oregon Football's 17th Day of Fall Camp

Take a look at the action from the Hatfield Dowlin practice fields Wednesday in Eugene.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ducks were back on the practice fields Wednesday morning for their 17th day of fall camp. 

Ducks Digest photographer Scott Boldt was on the scene to capture the best photos of Oregon going through practice during the media viewing period. 

The Ducks are still holding numerous position battles, perhaps most notably at quarterback, running back and cornerback. Bo Nix emerged from spring as the favorite to win the job, but we continue to hear great things about Jay Butterfield and Ty Thompson as well. 

At running back, Byron Cardwell played the most snaps for Oregon a season ago but will now have to hold off transfers Noah Whittington and Mar'Keise Irving in addition to Sean Dollars, who has healed from an injury that forced him to miss all of last season.

For the cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez looks like the solidified leader, but the coaching staff needs more players behind him to step up. This is where we turn our attention to Dontae Manning, Avante Dickerson, Jahlil Florence and Trikweze Bridges among others.

The Ducks are still focused on themselves, but multiple coaches and players have hinted that opponent-specific prep for Georgia should begin in the near future as the team prepares to travel to Atlanta next week.

READ MORE: Marcus Mariota to serve as honorary captain vs. Georgia

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Marcus Mariota Falcons
Play
Football

Marcus Mariota to Serve as Honorary Captain vs. Georgia

The Heisman trophy winner signed with the Falcons this offseason.

Ducks Digest
Junior Adams Spring
Play
Football

WATCH: Junior Adams Updates Oregon Receiver Room in Fall Camp

Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams details success and growth with a talented group.

Ducks Digest
Big Ten Logo
Play
News

Report: Oregon, Big Ten Have 'Preliminary' Realignment Discussions

The Ducks have had their sights on the Big Ten since USC and UCLA left the Pac-12.

Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning 2

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning with defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi during Wednesday's practice.

Dan Lanning

Dan Lannning

Lanning surveys practice during warmups.

Bennett Williams and Jeffrey Bassa

Bennett Williams Jeff Bassa

Bassa (33) and Williams (4) go through drills with the linebackers and defensive backs.

Bennett Williams and Jeffrey Bassa

Bennett Williams Jeff Bassa 2

Bassa and Williams will be major pieces of Oregon's defense in 2022.

Isaiah Brevard and Bryce Boettcher

Isaiah Brevard

Brevard works one-on-one with defensive back Bryce Boettcher. 

Keith Brown

Keith Brown

Linebacker Keith Brown saw a lot of playing time as a true freshman in 2021.

Khamari Terrell and Jamal Hill

Khamari Terrell Jamal Hill

Khamari Terrell (14) is already one of the fastest players on the roster for 2022.

Mase Funa

Mase Funa

Funa will work to set the edges for Oregon in his fourth season with the Ducks.

Noah Sewell 1

Noah Sewell 1

Sewell working on his catching skills Wednesday.

Noah Sewell 2

Noah Sewell 2

Sewell landed on the Butkus Award watchlist ahead of the 2022 season.

Noah Sewell 3

Noah Sewell 3

Sewell enters his third season with Oregon after leading the team in tackles the past two years.

Noah Sewell 4

Noah Sewell 4

Sewell leads a versatile and deep group of linebackers for the Ducks.

Sean Dollars

Sean Dollars

Dollars (5) runs around edge during Oregon fall camp.

Trejon Williams

Trejon Williams

True freshman defensive back Trejon Williams was one of the state of Oregon's top recruits in 2022.

Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin

Wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) works against running back Kilohana Haasenritter (24).

Bradyn Swinson

Bradyn Swinson

Swinson (44) is working on flushing out his pass rushing set after Kayvon Thibodeaux's departure.

Terrell Tilmon

Terrell Tilmon JJ Greenfield

Terrell Tilmon (12) moved from outside linebacker to tight end this offseason.

Make sure to follow Scott Boldt on all platforms:

Instagram

Twitter

Scottboldtphoto.com

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Marcus Mariota Falcons
Football

Marcus Mariota to Serve as Honorary Captain vs. Georgia

By Max Torres
Junior Adams Spring
Football

WATCH: Junior Adams Updates Oregon Receiver Room in Fall Camp

By Josh Parker
Big Ten Logo
News

Report: Oregon, Big Ten Have 'Preliminary' Realignment Discussions

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Fall Camp 2022
Football

Noah Sewell Named to AP Preseason All-American First Team

By Max Torres
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Pro Ducks

WATCH: Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux Suffers Injury in Preseason

By Max Torres
Tosh Lupoi Spring
Football

WATCH: Tosh Lupoi After Oregon's 12th Fall Practice

By Max Torres
Oregon vs. Georgia Cleat
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases New Cleats for Opener vs. Georgia

By Max Torres
Dylan Williams
Recruiting

Oregon Targeting 2024 USC Commit Dylan Williams

By Max Torres