Marcus Mariota will be representing the Ducks again in the near future.

On Wednesday, the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game announced that the Heisman trophy winner will serve as Oregon's honorary captain when the Ducks take on the Georgia Bulldogs. That game is set for a 3:30 pm ET kickoff on Sept. 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Chick-Fil-A kickoff game has made it a tradition to involve notable alumni of the respective teams as honorary captains.

Mariota is the most decorated player in Oregon program history, taking home a slew of prestigious awards during his college career including unanimous All-American and Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors.

He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has spent recent seasons serving as Derek Carr's backup on the Las Vegas Raiders. This offseason he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons after the team traded long-time starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota has appeared in both of Atlanta's preseason games, throwing for 168 yards and one passing touchdown on eight-of-twelve passing. The Falcons are 1-1 and will wrap up their preseason slate this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs will be represented by former running back Willie McClendon, who played from 1976-78. McClendon has a personal connection to this matchup, scoring the game-winning touchdown in 1977, the only previous game featuring these two teams.

