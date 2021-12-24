Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Returning to Oregon in 2022

The Ducks get a starting lineman back for next season.

After declaring for the NFL Draft, Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu has announced that he will return to Oregon in 2022. He shared his decision on Twitter.

Aumavae-Laulu had previously said that the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma would be his last game as a Duck, but he's decided to run it back one more time.

"After further discussions with Head Coach Dan Lanning, JR Moala, and the new Oregon staff my eyes have been opened to a brighter future-their support has been unreal," Auamave-Laulu wrote on Twitter. "I anticipated forgoing my senior season and entering the NFL draft, but have decided to return to Duck Nation to play my Senior season.

"A bright future requires patience, greater skill development from a new tier of leaders, and a focused mindset. I am more driven and focused then ever, and dedicated to tuning up the final pieces. I'm excited to be part of a new dynasty under Coach Lanning and the new Oregon staff."

Auamavae-Laulu has played in all 13 games this season and has spent most of his time at right tackle in tandem with Steven Jones.

This news is significant as Oregon's entire offensive line will return in 2022 with the exception of George Moore, who is in his final season of eligibility. The return of a veteran offensive lineman is another recruiting win for Dan Lanning after convincing true freshman running back Seven McGee to not enter the transfer portal earlier this month.

Oregon faces Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

You may also like:

Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones commits to Auburn

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE