Skip to main content

WATCH: Junior Adams Updates the Oregon Wide Receivers Following Day 16 of Fall Camp

After the 16th day of fall camp, Coach Adams gives some insight on his position group as week one approaches for the Ducks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Oregon Ducks are a week away from diving into the first game week atmosphere of the season. With fall camp wrapping up, fans are eager to see what the young but talented wide receiver group will be like this fall with Coach Dillingham’s new offensive scheme

Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams had a chance to check in with reporters Tuesday evening after finishing up day 16 of fall camp for the Ducks.

Opening question: With a couple of scrimmages under your belt, how comfortable do you think you guys are in the new offense at this point?

Adams: "I think we’re comfortable. Going through spring ball, the summer workouts and the player-led practices, I think guys took really good leadership and teaching themselves the offense and then obviously going through, I think was today’s day 16 of camp. We got a pretty good understanding on what’s going on.”

Question: Troy Franklin got a lot of praise from Lanning and Kenny what have you seen from him this fall camp in terms of getting consistent growth?

Adams: "Growth. Like those guys in that room, they take advantage of coming into the meeting room every day and treat it like it’s a game and we’re putting them in situations to where, when they do get on the field, they know exactly what’s happening. But Troy, he just stayed after practice today got his catches in. He comes in early to meetings, taking good notes and he’s attentive.”

Troy Franklin is looking to take a step forward after seeing the most playing time of any freshman wideout in 2021.

Troy Franklin is looking to take a step forward after seeing the most playing time of any freshman wideout in 2021.

Question: Coach Lanning has been using this comparison of going to the doctor and getting a prescription after looking at that scrimmage, what are you prescribing to the team this week?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Big Ten Logo
Play
News

Report: Oregon, Big Ten Have 'Preliminary' Realignment Discussions

The Ducks have had their sights on the Big Ten since USC and UCLA left the Pac-12.

Ducks Digest
Noah Sewell Fall Camp 2022
Play
Football

Noah Sewell Named to AP Preseason All-American First Team

Sewell also landed on the Butkus Award for the nation's best linebacker.

Ducks Digest
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Play
Pro Ducks

WATCH: Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux Suffers Injury in Preseason

The former Duck is expected to miss time following Sunday's contest.

Ducks Digest

Adams: "I thought last week was a good week. The best way to describe it is growth. We had to fight through some adversity, practice got hard, we had some ups and downs and peaks and valleys with practice. Like Coach Lanning says going to the doctor these guys come back in the evening and they’re ready to learn and they know what to expect.”

Question: What have you seen from Seven McGee these past couple weeks as he really starts to grow and utilize all those skills he has?

Adams: "These guys come in to work every day. They come into meetings, they come early, the put in the extra time. They know they just can’t just show up and play football and no one can. They’re putting in that extra work and I think that’s an attribute to why Seven’s game is getting better. He is improving and developing at the position of receiver.”

McGee looks to aid the receiver unit after an impressive spring game with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

McGee looks to aid the receiver unit after an impressive spring game with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Question: For Chase Cota, what have you seen added that you weren’t even expecting?

Adams: "He’s a leader. I mean he’s done it. He's a vet, he’s a pro. Those guys in that room lean on Chase a lot because he has a lot of experience and I think that's what he brings to that room and he’s a really good dude. He’s a football guy, he’s like the quarterback out there."

After transferring from UCLA after four seasons, Cota looks to take on a leadership role for this Ducks unit.

After transferring from UCLA after four seasons, Cota looks to take on a leadership role for this Ducks unit.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Big Ten Logo
News

Report: Oregon, Big Ten Have 'Preliminary' Realignment Discussions

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Fall Camp 2022
Football

Noah Sewell Named to AP Preseason All-American First Team

By Max Torres
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Pro Ducks

WATCH: Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux Suffers Injury in Preseason

By Max Torres
Tosh Lupoi Spring
Football

WATCH: Tosh Lupoi After Oregon's 12th Fall Practice

By Max Torres
Oregon vs. Georgia Cleat
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases New Cleats for Opener vs. Georgia

By Max Torres
Dylan Williams
Recruiting

Oregon Targeting 2024 USC Commit Dylan Williams

By Max Torres
Noah Sewell Arizona Cropped
Football

Five Oregon Players Make Preseason Polynesian Player of the Year Watchlist

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Lands Jaeden Moore

By Max Torres