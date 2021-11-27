Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    Noah Sewell Exits With Injury vs. Oregon State

    Oregon's top linebacker looks like he won't return.
    It appears Oregon will be without its top linebacker for the second half.

    Starting Mike linebacker Noah Sewell entered the medical tent early in the third quarter after getting shaken up and walked out favoring his left hand/arm. 

    He was later high-fiving teammates with his right hand following a defensive stop against Oregon State. His left hand/wrist was pinned to his leg and hip area. 

    After numerous trips to the medical tent throughout the third quarter, he emerged without his wrist wraps/tape and wearing his jersey but no pads.

    Jackson LaDuke has recently returned from injury and is seeing snaps along with Jeffrey Bassa and Nate Heaukulani in the linebacker corps. 

    Starting cornerback Mykael Wright also got banged up in the third quarter and appeared to be favoring his left hand. 

