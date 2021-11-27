Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Follow along as the Ducks look to clinch the Pac-12 North over their rivals.
    Author:

    When: Saturday November 27, 2021, Approx. 12:30 pm PT

    Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: FUBOTV

    Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (Play-by-play), Dusty Devoracek (Analyst), Tom Luginbill (Sideline report)

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Travis Dye WSU
    Play
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Follow along as Oregon faces off against Oregon State with the division up for grabs

    travis-dye-vs-oregon-state-2019
    Play
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    The Ducks wrap up their regular season with a rivalry matchup against the Beavers

    Cyrus Moss Oregon Official Visit 1 copy
    Play
    Recruiting

    Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?

    Numerous high-profile recruits will be in Eugene to close out the regular season

    Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking, Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on game day.

    ----

    You May Also Like:

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Travis Dye WSU
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    28 seconds ago
    travis-dye-vs-oregon-state-2019
    Football

    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

    10 hours ago
    Cyrus Moss Oregon Official Visit 1 copy
    Recruiting

    Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?

    13 hours ago
    BJ Baylor Arizona State
    Football

    Ducks Preparing to Face B.J. Baylor, Pac-12's Top Rushing Attack

    14 hours ago
    anthony-brown-vs-utah
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    14 hours ago
    daymon-david-oregon-vs-utah
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    14 hours ago
    deshaun-fenwick-oregon-state-vs-stanford
    Football

    How Healthy is Oregon State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 11 Oregon?

    17 hours ago
    NIL Division Street Noah Sewell Airbnb Living Room 2
    News

    Division Street, Inc. Unveils Oregon-Themed NIL Athlete Storytelling Airbnb Home

    19 hours ago