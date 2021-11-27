LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
When: Saturday November 27, 2021, Approx. 12:30 pm PT
Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)
TV: ESPN
Stream: FUBOTV
Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (Play-by-play), Dusty Devoracek (Analyst), Tom Luginbill (Sideline report)
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
Follow along as Oregon faces off against Oregon State with the division up for grabs
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
The Ducks wrap up their regular season with a rivalry matchup against the Beavers
Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?
Numerous high-profile recruits will be in Eugene to close out the regular season
Live updates: Follow Dylan Reubenking, Max Torres and Ally Osborne on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on game day.
----
You May Also Like:
GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox