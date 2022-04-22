The spring game is almost here, and it's nearly impossible not to be excited about the offense.

In less than 24 hours we'll get our first real glimpse at the Kenny Dillingham offense. While it will understandably likely be a vanilla version of what will truly be debuted against Georgia, it'll still give us a better sense of what to expect in 2022.

With that in mind, here are the players I'm most excited to see on offense on Saturday.

Quarterbacks (All of them)

How could I not start here?

After an underwhelming up-and-down year from Anthony Brown last year, it feels like it's a fresh start of sorts at the quarterback position.

Bo Nix has been lauded for his playmaking ability at Auburn, and many Duck fans haven't seen him play in person unless they were out in Dallas in 2019. His bold play on the field has gotten him in to trouble before, but the collection of skill talent and experience along the offensive line should at least raise his floor.

Ty Thompson is a guy many fans were clamoring for all of last season, so this will give us the largest sample size we've seen since the Stony Brook game. We know his physical traits like arm strength and athleticism jump off the page, but how big of a leap has he made in his decision-making and processing of a defense?

And surely we can't forget about Jay Butterfield. He's just so fun to watch in practice when he lets the deep ball rip. At 6'6", his tall stature and natural throwing motion make him an ideal fit in the pro style offense. Look for him to make the most of his opportunity.

Seven McGee-Wide Receiver

Of all the under-utilized offensive weapons from a season ago, McGee might be the name fans are most excited to see in space. Whether it's his longstanding commitment to Oregon dating back to 2018, or the De'Anthony Thomas comparisons, his game shows a lot of promise.

McGee flashed his ability as a speedy playmaker in limited snaps last year, but I'll be fascinated by how much his game has progressed since making the full-time move to wideout this offseason. Dillingham's vision of getting players in space may be best applied to a player like McGee.

Noah Whittington-Running Back

The new face in the running back room, Whittington comes to Oregon along with new Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn from Western Kentucky. Listed on the 2021 roster at 5'10", 190 pounds, his aggressive running style and physicality have been lauded by the Oregon staff throughout spring.

He's got a nice blend of speed, power and finesse that could make him an x-factor in this backfield, which has carries up for grabs for the first time in four seasons following the departures of CJ Verdell and Travis Dye.

Sean Dollars-Running Back

We haven't seen much of Dollars during his time at Oregon, and that's mainly due to his severe knee injury that sidelined him for all of the 2021 season.

Now at 100%, he's determined to show people why he was billed as one of the top all-purpose backs coming out of Mater Dei in the 2019 class. Byron Cardwell even said earlier this spring that the way he's been running suggests he never hurt his knee.

Cardwell excelled in his own right as a ballcarrier last season, but maybe a healthy Dollars can add another dimension to the offense catching the ball out of the backfield.

Dont'e Thornton-Wide Receiver

I could have listed a number of wide receivers here, including newcomers Chase Cota and Justius Lowe, but I went with Thornton for a couple reasons.

First off, Thornton has bulked up significantly this offseason and has made it a point to play a more physical brand of football. Keep an eye out for him working back to the ball and playing with strong hands along with boxing out defensive backs.

His speed will also be a major asset for the offense as they look to reignite a vertical passing attack, something they hardly sniffed last year.

Furthermore, Troy Franklin really announced his arrival with some eye-popping grabs in last year's spring game. It'd be an encouraging sign if Thornton were able to do something along those lines.

Lastly, coaches, players and even Thornton himself have talked about how he's taken on a leadership role in the wide receiver room following the departures of multiple veterans. With that come some higher expectations.

He was one of the top receivers in the country coming out of Baltimore in the class of 2021, and it looks like everything is falling into place for him to take his game to the next level.

