Oregon fans get their first look at the Dan Lanning/Tosh Lupoi defense on Saturday.

On the eve of the 2022 Oregon Ducks Football Spring Game, questions swirl around the fanbase about what the potential of this new defense will be, and how soon it can be reached.

While the spring game won't come anywhere close to answering those questions, it'll provide a good glimpse at the future of the Ducks' defense constructing its third system in three years.

Let's break down five of the most intriguing players to keep your eye on when the spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. PST on Saturday.

Christian Gonzalez - Defensive Back

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The cornerback room needed a veteran to help lead the way after the departures of Mykael Wright and DJ James. Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez is a budding star in the Pac-12 and will get the attention he deserves with an opportunity to continue working with Demetrice Martin at a program like Oregon.

Gonzalez's skills speak for themselves on the field, but how he leads the younger guys will be key to watch. With safety Verone McKinley III off to the NFL, Gonzalez, while playing a different position, has perhaps the best chance to lead the team in interceptions and pass breakups.

Something to monitor is that Gonzalez was limited in one practice this week. Lanning said that he's fine and the move was simply "precautionary."

Jahlil Florence - Defensive Back

Jahlil Florence is one of those young, promising cornerbacks that will build the foundation for a potentially elite group in the near future. After arriving at the start of the spring academic quarter, Florence has been working hard to prove his 4-star value in the secondary.

Where Florence can differentiate himself from the other young corners is his physicality, especially in run support. He can bounce all over the field and make plays at a variety of spots. The spring game will give him an opportunity to announce himself to the Oregon football community and make his case to the coaching staff for some increased reps come fall camp.

DJ Johnson - Outside Linebacker

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

One of the biggest question marks of the offseason in regards to the defense is how in the world Kayvon Thibodeaux will be replaced. Don't expect that to be answered by the conclusion of spring ball, but DJ Johnson returning to a full-time defensive role is an exciting potential solution.

Johnson got some reps at defensive end last season, and the new defensive coaching staff was convinced that he could help fill the void. The intrigue in letting Johnson loose on defense is that he hasn't played exclusively on that side of the ball in three years. From what we've seen in spring, Johnson's athleticism and physicality should remind fans of what Thibodeaux brought to the table.

Sam Taimani - Defensive Lineman

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks wanted to add some experienced bodies to their defensive line, and Sam "Taki" Taimani has plenty to go around. The Washington transfer took the trip down I-5 South to the rival school, and his presence on the field at this moment will be a relief for Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi.

Popo Aumavae, Keyon Ware-Hudson, and Brandon Dorlus have been limited all spring, and Kristian Williams was not included on the spring game roster. Taimani, while new to the program, can supply some knowledge and experience to the depth behind the missing starters. Plus, his frame (listed at 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds last year) certainly won't hurt in the run game.

Jackson Powers-Johnson - Defensive Lineman/Offensive Lineman

Oregon OL/DL Jackson Powers-Johnson Snapping Max Torres/Ducks Digest

This is a fun one. Dan Lanning, and Jackson Powers-Johnson himself, have said that the sophomore would line up at quarterback if asked. While he won't likely drop back on Saturday, he could have a special role in the spring game as he was listed on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Green Team.

Powers-Johnson began the spring on the defensive line sporting a green defensive jersey, but he swapped that a couple weeks in for the white jersey and the offensive line, and has remained there since. Both lines need some depth, so it wouldn't be outlandish to see him line up on both sides on Saturday.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE