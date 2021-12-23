Oregon Announces Hire of Demetrice Martin as New Cornerbacks Coach

Martin comes from Colorado, where he coached cornerbacks for two seasons, and has deep roots on the West Coast and in the Pac-12.

Oregon officially announced the hire of Demetrice Martin as the team's cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator on Thursday.

Martin is one of four additions to Dan Lanning's coaching staff since he was hired as the Ducks' new head coach, along with Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti, Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and Co-Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge.

"I am so excited to welcome Demetrice Martin to our football staff here at Oregon," Lanning said in a press release. "He is better known to players and coaches as 'Coach Meat.' He brings a plethora of coaching experience on the West Coast and in the Pac-12, and he has developed a strong reputation as an elite recruiter out west over the last several years."

"I am super stoked for the opportunity to work at the University of Oregon, a premier university in one of the top conferences in the world." Martin said of joining Lanning's staff in Eugene. "Combine this with the energy, enthusiasm, experience, and expertise of the staff that Coach Lanning is putting together, and I know we have the perfect storm brewing."

Martin, 48, worked most recently at Colorado, where he served as the cornerbacks coach for the past two seasons. He has worked with defensive backs throughout his 22 years of coaching experience, both at the college level and at the high school level, and is considered one of the top recruiters on the West Coast.

He has also coached defensive backs at Arizona (2018-19), UCLA (2012-17), and Washington (2009-11). Martin was also the assistant head coach to Jim Mora at UCLA, earning the promotion in 2014. He also spent time at USC as a graduate assistant sandwiched between multiple stints with Mt. San Antonio College.

His first exposure to coaching at the college level was at Pasadena City College in 2001, where he was the secondary coach. Martin began his career at Monrovia High School in 1999 as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Martin was a standout cornerback and wide receiver at Michigan State from 1992 to 1995, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 1994. He played professionally in multiple continents, including for the Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe, the Houston Thunderbears in the Arena Football League, and the St. Louis Rams on their practice squad.

Martin inherits a young cornerback room with expected starters Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges leading the way in 2022. The Ducks will also boast multiple 2021 recruits that will see more playing time, including Avante Dickerson, Darren Barkins, and Jaylin Davies.

The Ducks have signed one defensive back so far in this year's recruiting class in Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) standout Jalil Tucker.

