Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oregon Football Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners

    The Ducks will role out some new faces across in their final game of the season.
    Author:

    No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) is preparing to face No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex. on Dec. 29. 

    Both programs are in transition after their respective head coaches left to take new jobs at different schools. Lincoln Riley left to take over USC and Mario Cristobal left Eugene to try and lead a turnaround in Corral Gables at Miami. 

    Oregon has seen players opt out of the game in preparation for the NFL Draft and enter the transfer portal following the coaching change and as such their depth will be tested in a new way at multiple positions. 

    Offense

    Quarterback

    Anthony Brown (Sr.)

    Ty Thompson (Fr.)

    OR 

    Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

    Running back

    Travis Dye (Jr.)

    Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

    Tight End

    Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

    OR

    Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

    WR (Z)

    Troy Franklin (Fr.)

    Isaah Crocker

    WR (H)

    Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Seven McGee (Fr.)

    WR (X)

    Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

    Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)

    Left tackle

    T.J. Bass (Jr.)

    Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

    Left guard 

    George Moore (Sr.)

    Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

    Center

    Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

    Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

    Right guard

    Steven Jones (So.)

    Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

    Right tackle

    Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

    Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

    Defense

    Defensive tackle

    Kristian Williams (RFr.)

    Maceal Afaese (Fr.)

    Nose Tackle

    Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

    Keanu Williams (Fr.)

    Defensive end

    Brandon Dorlus (So.)

    Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

    Outside linebacker

    Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

    Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

    Will linebacker

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Dont'e Thornton Pac-12 Championship
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

    The Ducks have seen a ton of personnel changes since their last game

    Taylor Hosendove McNeese
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon vs. Northwestern Cancelled Due to COVID

    Tuesday's game is off after positive test results within the Northwestern program

    Will Richardson Baylor
    Play
    Basketball

    Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Middle of the Pack Heading Into Break

    Taking stock of the conference's best and worst teams

    Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

    OR

    Jackson LaDuke (Fr.)

    Mike linebacker

    Noah Sewell (Fr.)

    Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

    Outside linebacker

    Mase Funa (So.)

    Jake Shipley (Fr.)

    Star 

    Jamal Hill (So.)

    Dontae Manning (Fr.)

    Cornerback 

    Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

    Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

    Safety 

    Verone McKinley III (So.)

    Bryan Addison (So.)

    Safety 

    Jordan Happle (Sr.)

    Daymon David (Fr.)

    Cornerback

    Dontae Manning (Fr.)

    Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

    Special Teams

    Place kicker

    Camden Lewis (So.)

    Cristiano Palazzo (Fr.)

    Kickoffs

    Camden Lewis (So.)

    Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

    Punter

    Tom Snee (So.)

    Race Mahlum (Fr.)

    Kick returner

    Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Seven McGee (Fr.)

    Punt returner 

    Seven McGee (Fr.)

    OR

    Kris Hutson (Fr.)

    Long snapper 

    Karsten Battles (Jr.)

    Peyton Yanagi (So.)

    Holder

    Tom Snee (So.)

    Race Mahlum (Fr.)

    You may also like:

    Oregon not expecting any more opt outs ahead of Alamo Bowl

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Dont'e Thornton Pac-12 Championship
    Football

    Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

    13 seconds ago
    Taylor Hosendove McNeese
    Basketball

    Oregon vs. Northwestern Cancelled Due to COVID

    1 hour ago
    Will Richardson Baylor
    Basketball

    Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Middle of the Pack Heading Into Break

    2 hours ago
    BMAC 12-20-21
    Football

    WATCH: Bryan McClendon Gives Final Updates Ahead of Trip to San Antonio

    2 hours ago
    mykael-wright-vs-stanford
    Football

    Oregon Not Anticipating More Opt Outs Ahead of Alamo Bowl

    4 hours ago
    Jacob Young Baylor
    Basketball

    What's Wrong With the Ducks?

    5 hours ago
    Bo Nix 4
    Football

    PODCAST: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix Lands at Oregon

    23 hours ago
    Bo Nix 2
    Football

    Torres' Take: What the Addition of Bo Nix Means for Oregon

    Dec 20, 2021