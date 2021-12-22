Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Oregon Football Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sooners
No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) is preparing to face No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex. on Dec. 29.
Both programs are in transition after their respective head coaches left to take new jobs at different schools. Lincoln Riley left to take over USC and Mario Cristobal left Eugene to try and lead a turnaround in Corral Gables at Miami.
Oregon has seen players opt out of the game in preparation for the NFL Draft and enter the transfer portal following the coaching change and as such their depth will be tested in a new way at multiple positions.
Offense
Quarterback
Anthony Brown (Sr.)
Ty Thompson (Fr.)
OR
Jay Butterfield (Fr.)
Running back
Travis Dye (Jr.)
Byron Cardwell (Fr.)
Tight End
Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)
OR
Moliki Matavao (Fr.)
WR (Z)
Troy Franklin (Fr.)
Isaah Crocker
WR (H)
Kris Hutson (Fr.)
Seven McGee (Fr.)
WR (X)
Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)
Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)
Left tackle
T.J. Bass (Jr.)
Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)
Left guard
George Moore (Sr.)
Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)
Center
Alex Forsyth (Jr.)
Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)
Right guard
Steven Jones (So.)
Marcus Harper II (Fr.)
Right tackle
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)
Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)
Defense
Defensive tackle
Kristian Williams (RFr.)
Maceal Afaese (Fr.)
Nose Tackle
Popo Aumavae (Jr.)
Keanu Williams (Fr.)
Defensive end
Brandon Dorlus (So.)
Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)
Outside linebacker
Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)
Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)
Will linebacker
Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)
OR
Jackson LaDuke (Fr.)
Mike linebacker
Noah Sewell (Fr.)
Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)
Outside linebacker
Mase Funa (So.)
Jake Shipley (Fr.)
Star
Jamal Hill (So.)
Dontae Manning (Fr.)
Cornerback
Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)
Avante Dickerson (Fr.)
Safety
Verone McKinley III (So.)
Bryan Addison (So.)
Safety
Jordan Happle (Sr.)
Daymon David (Fr.)
Cornerback
Dontae Manning (Fr.)
Jaylin Davies (Fr.)
Special Teams
Place kicker
Camden Lewis (So.)
Cristiano Palazzo (Fr.)
Kickoffs
Camden Lewis (So.)
Will Hutchinson (Fr.)
Punter
Tom Snee (So.)
Race Mahlum (Fr.)
Kick returner
Kris Hutson (Fr.)
Seven McGee (Fr.)
Punt returner
Seven McGee (Fr.)
OR
Kris Hutson (Fr.)
Long snapper
Karsten Battles (Jr.)
Peyton Yanagi (So.)
Holder
Tom Snee (So.)
Race Mahlum (Fr.)
