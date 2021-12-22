Oregon Releases Organizational Chart for Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

The Ducks will role out some new faces across in their final game of the season.

No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) is preparing to face No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Tex. on Dec. 29.

Both programs are in transition after their respective head coaches left to take new jobs at different schools. Lincoln Riley left to take over USC and Mario Cristobal left Eugene to try and lead a turnaround in Corral Gables at Miami.

Oregon has seen players opt out of the game in preparation for the NFL Draft and enter the transfer portal following the coaching change and as such their depth will be tested in a new way at multiple positions.

Offense

Quarterback

Anthony Brown (Sr.)

Ty Thompson (Fr.)

OR

Jay Butterfield (Fr.)

Running back

Travis Dye (Jr.)

Byron Cardwell (Fr.)

Tight End

Terrance Ferguson (Fr.)

OR

Moliki Matavao (Fr.)

WR (Z)

Troy Franklin (Fr.)

Isaah Crocker

WR (H)

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Seven McGee (Fr.)

WR (X)

Dont'e Thornton (Fr.)

Isaiah Brevard (Fr.)

Left tackle

T.J. Bass (Jr.)

Dawson Jaramillo (RFr.)

Left guard

George Moore (Sr.)

Faaope Laloulu (Fr.)

Center

Alex Forsyth (Jr.)

Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fr.)

Right guard

Steven Jones (So.)

Marcus Harper II (Fr.)

Right tackle

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (Jr.)

Jaylan Jeffers (Fr.)

Defense

Defensive tackle

Kristian Williams (RFr.)

Maceal Afaese (Fr.)

Nose Tackle

Popo Aumavae (Jr.)

Keanu Williams (Fr.)

Defensive end

Brandon Dorlus (So.)

Sua'ava Poti (RFr.)

Outside linebacker

Bradyn Swinson (Fr.)

Treven Ma'ae (RFr.)

Will linebacker

Jeffrey Bassa (Fr.)

OR

Jackson LaDuke (Fr.)

Mike linebacker

Noah Sewell (Fr.)



Nate Heaukulani (Sr.)

Outside linebacker

Mase Funa (So.)

Jake Shipley (Fr.)

Star

Jamal Hill (So.)

Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Cornerback

Trikweze Bridges (RFr.)

Avante Dickerson (Fr.)

Safety

Verone McKinley III (So.)

Bryan Addison (So.)

Safety

Jordan Happle (Sr.)

Daymon David (Fr.)

Cornerback

Dontae Manning (Fr.)

Jaylin Davies (Fr.)

Special Teams

Place kicker

Camden Lewis (So.)

Cristiano Palazzo (Fr.)

Kickoffs

Camden Lewis (So.)

Will Hutchinson (Fr.)

Punter

Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Kick returner

Kris Hutson (Fr.)

Seven McGee (Fr.)

Punt returner

Seven McGee (Fr.)

OR

Kris Hutson (Fr.)



Long snapper

Karsten Battles (Jr.)

Peyton Yanagi (So.)

Holder

Tom Snee (So.)

Race Mahlum (Fr.)

Oregon not expecting any more opt outs ahead of Alamo Bowl

