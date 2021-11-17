Oregon's Bowl Projections Entering Week 12

The Ducks could have as many as three games left before bowl season kicks off, and witht that, there’s quite a few different bowls the Ducks could end up in.

No. 3 Oregon continues to find ways to win games, and with only two more regular games before the conference championship, Duck fans will start looking to see what bowl Oregon ends up in. While there are obviously two bowls that the Ducks would really like to end up in with the College Football Playoff, there are some others as well.

Cotton Bowl

Dallas, TX

January 10, 2022

Oregon vs. Alabama or Oregon vs. Ohio State

While most people have the Ducks in the Rose Bowl, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both have Oregon playing in the Cotton Bowl.

This would be assuming that Georgia wins out and beats Alabama in the conference championship, which would give the Crimson Tide their second loss and potentially knock them out of the top four. In the event that the Ducks, Bulldogs, and Buckeyes win out, this is the most likely landing place for the Ducks in the CFP playoff, same with the Buckeyes

The Ducks and Buckeyes faced off already this season with the Ducks winning 35-28 in the biggest upset of the season so far. The Ducks and the Buckeys met in the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship, where Ohio State demolished Oregon 42-20. Oregon is 1-9 all time against Ohio State, and 0-3 all-time in bowl games against Ohio State

CBS , Bleacher Report, 247 Sports

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

January 1, 2022

Oregon vs. Michigan

The Rose Bowl pins the winners of the Pac-12 championship and the Big Ten Championship against each other. In the event that the champion is in the college football playoff, the Tournament of Roses selects the next best team.

This is where most college football experts have the Ducks playing. With CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, 247 sports’ Brad Crawford all suggesting they’ll end up here.

If the Ducks do end up dropping one of the last two games against Utah or Oregon State, but still end up winning the Pac-12 championship, they will earn an automatic berth in the Rose Bowl against the 9-1 Wolverines who would most likely get the nod as the next best team.

The Ducks and Wolverines have faced off five times, with the Ducks taking the most recent two in 2003 and 2007. The two have never played one another in a Rose Bowl.

John's projections/other possibilities

Orange Bowl

Miami, FL

January 10, 2022

Georgia vs. Oregon

I can’t really imagine a situation where Oregon drops to the No. 4 spot if they win out, but if the committee decides that Cincinnati’s undefeated record trumps Oregon’s win in Columbus as well as Ohio State winning out against multiple top-ten teams, the Ducks could slip to the No. 4 slot.

In the event that this happens, the Ducks would most likely face off against the Bulldogs. Oregon and Georgia have met once in 1977, when the Bulldogs beat the Ducks 27-16. Another interesting thing to note is that these two teams will face off at the start of the 2022 season in Atlanta.

Peach Bowl

Atlanta, GA

December 30, 2021

Oregon vs. Oklahoma

If the Ducks win every game remaining but get upset in the conference championship, there’s a chance that they will end up getting one of the at-large bids.The Ducks with two losses on the season could see the currently 9-1 Sooners in a fun matchup.

These two teams clashed in the 2005 Holiday Bowl, with Oklahoma beating Oregon 17-14. Most recently the teams met in Eugene in 2006, when the Ducks won 34-33 in a game surrounded by controversy.

Alamo Bowl

December 29, 2021

San Antonio, TX

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

The Alamo Bowl pits the second best Pac-12 team against the second best Big-12 team. In the event that the Ducks lose once in the next two weeks and also lose in the Pac-12 championship, they will likely end up here.

Oklahoma State is currently second in their conference behind Oklahoma. These two teams have met just once ever in the 2008 Holiday Bowl when the Ducks defeated the Cowboys 42-31.

