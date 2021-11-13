PODCAST: Oregon LB Commit Devon Jackson Joins the Show

PODCAST: Oregon Linebacker Commit Devon Jackson Talks Recruitment, Life as an Athlete
Devon Jackson committed to Oregon on Oct. 2 and became the second player from Nebraska to commit to Oregon in the last two recruiting cycles, alongside freshman Avante Dickerson.
Topics covered include:
-Why he committed to Oregon
-What it was like growing up
-Relationships with Ken Wilson and Mario Cristobal
-Dealing with losing his junior season due to COVID
-Being a linebacker that doubles as a track star
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
