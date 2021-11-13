PODCAST: Oregon LB Commit Devon Jackson Joins the Show

Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    PODCAST: Oregon Linebacker Commit Devon Jackson Talks Recruitment, Life as an Athlete

    Sitting down with one of Oregon's newest commits.
    Devon Jackson committed to Oregon on Oct. 2 and became the second player from Nebraska to commit to Oregon in the last two recruiting cycles, alongside freshman Avante Dickerson.

    Topics covered include:

    -Why he committed to Oregon

    -What it was like growing up

    -Relationships with Ken Wilson and Mario Cristobal

    -Dealing with losing his junior season due to COVID

    -Being a linebacker that doubles as a track star

    Watch the episode on YouTube

    Listen to the episode on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

