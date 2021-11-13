PODCAST: Oregon LB Commit Devon Jackson Joins the Show

Sitting down with one of Oregon's newest commits.

Devon Jackson committed to Oregon on Oct. 2 and became the second player from Nebraska to commit to Oregon in the last two recruiting cycles, alongside freshman Avante Dickerson.

Topics covered include:

-Why he committed to Oregon

-What it was like growing up

-Relationships with Ken Wilson and Mario Cristobal

-Dealing with losing his junior season due to COVID

-Being a linebacker that doubles as a track star

