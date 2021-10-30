Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Oregon center Alex Forsyth OUT vs. Colorado

    The Ducks starting center will miss another game.
    Author:
    and

    Oregon's starting center Alex Forsyth will miss his fourth consecutive game after walking onto the field for pregame warmups wearing street clothes before the Ducks contest hosting Colorado.

    He was joined dressed down by Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden. Former walk-on turned starting guard Ryan Walk was taking first-team snaps at center during warmups instead. 

    After the win over California, Cristobal noted that Forsyth was thought to be good to go but had to be held out at the last moment because he wasn't quite ready even after practicing the week leading up to each game. Forsyth was held out once again prior to the UCLA after going through pregame warmups, according to Cristobal.

    Against UCLA, Forsyth had actually been dressed in a helmet and full pads during pregame warmups, but the staff determined he wasn't quite ready to go once again.

    ESPN's Holly Rowe reported during the UCLA broadcast that Forsyth wore a back brace that puts electrical stimulation into his lower back where he had been experiencing spasms. Despite the fact that he has practiced during the week and looked good, as Cristobal has said, back spasms can occur without warning, so there really isn't a timetable for his return — hence why Cristobal said that Forsyth would be day-to-day.

    Additionally this week, Cristobal said that Powers-Johnson sprained his ankle and might miss a few weeks so his status was not a surprise. 

    Devon Williams and Mycah Pittman Continuing to Emerge for Oregon Offense

