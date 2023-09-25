The Ducks moved up one spot, while Colorado fell out of the AP Top 25 entirely following a 42-6 win on Saturday.

The Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) are on the rise once again in the AP Top 25 poll following their 42-6 win at home over the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) in week 4.

Quarterback Bo Nix accounted for another four touchdowns while the Oregon defense limited Colorado's offense to 199 total yards, an improvement from their 201 yards against Hawaii the week prior.

Find the latest week 5 AP Poll below. Pac-12 teams are marked in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Florida State Seminoles

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Washington Huskies

8. USC Trojans

9. Oregon Ducks

10. Utah Utes

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

12. Alabama Crimson Tide

13. LSU Tigers

14. Oklahoma Sooners

15. North Carolina Tarheels

16. Washington State Cougars

17. Duke Blue Devils

18. Miami Hurricanes

19. Oregon State Beavers

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Tennessee Volunteers

22. Florida Gators

23. Missouri Tigers

24. Kansas Jayhawks

25. Fresno State Bulldogs

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5

