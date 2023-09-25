Oregon Climbs to No. 9 in AP Poll Following Blowout Win Over No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes
The Oregon Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) are on the rise once again in the AP Top 25 poll following their 42-6 win at home over the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) in week 4.
Quarterback Bo Nix accounted for another four touchdowns while the Oregon defense limited Colorado's offense to 199 total yards, an improvement from their 201 yards against Hawaii the week prior.
Find the latest week 5 AP Poll below. Pac-12 teams are marked in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
5. Florida State Seminoles
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. Washington Huskies
8. USC Trojans
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Utah Utes
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
13. LSU Tigers
14. Oklahoma Sooners
15. North Carolina Tarheels
16. Washington State Cougars
17. Duke Blue Devils
18. Miami Hurricanes
19. Oregon State Beavers
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Tennessee Volunteers
22. Florida Gators
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Kansas Jayhawks
25. Fresno State Bulldogs
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5
