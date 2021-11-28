No. 11 Oregon Clinches Pac-12 North With 38-29 Win Over Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks smack down the Beavers in a hard-fought win.

First Quarter

The Ducks' first drive saw Anthony Brown establish an early connection with freshman wide receiver Kris Hutson, who blazed up the field racking up yards. The drive ended with a fourth-down touchdown run by Travis Dye.

During the Beavers' first drive, Brandon Dorlus locked down running back B.J. Baylor and forced a punt, solidifying a strong start for the Ducks.

On the ensuing drive, a scrambling Brown capped things off with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Devon Williams, who finished the game with six catches for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown.

The Beavers sank a field goal after a pass to Tyjon Lindsey was ruled incomplete. The Ducks were in complete control at the end of the first 14-3.

Second Quarter

Oregon continued their dominance over the Beavers with a field goal from Camden Lewis. On the following drive by the Beavers, Verone Mckinley III tackled Trevon Bradford. The Beavers ended up punting it to Oregon, which led to a pile up on the 30-yard line.

The Ducks got the ball back and Brown's pass was broken up by Jaydon Grant to bring up a second down. Anthony Brown rushed with the ball during the same drive and found the end zone on a keeper. He finished the game with 83 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The Oregon State final drive began with some promising passes from Chance Nolan, as the Beavers barreled up the field. However, Nolan threw into a heavily covered end zone and the ball ended up in the hands of Trikweze Bridges for an Oregon interception.

Oregon lead at the half 24-3.

At this point, Anthony Brown was having one of his stronger games this season. He was the leading rusher in the game with 72 yards on 10 carries. He earned 17 first downs and had a 77% completion rating.

Third Quarter

The third quarter opened with a scoring drive from Oregon State. A couple runs from Baylor brought the Beavers to the red zone. A holding call against center Nathan Eldridge slowed the Beavers down, but Luke Musgrave rushed for a four-yard touchdown. The Beavers went for two, but the attempt was unsuccessful, a pattern that developed throughout the game.

Oregon State had Oregon on its heels in a back-and-forth battle, with each team taking hold of the momentum at various points throughout the afternoon. The Beavers appeared to recover an Anthony Brown fumble, however that was called back. Terrance Ferguson caught a 14-yard pass that received a roar from Oregon fans in Autzen. The quarter ended with the Ducks not able to score again and an illegal snap call against Alex Forsyth.

At the end of the third quarter, the Ducks led 24-9.

Fourth Quarter

After the Duck and Benny Beaver danced to “Shout”, Hutson reeled in another Oregon touchdown. After Kayvon Thibodeaux got a late hit call right after a declined penalty, B.J. Baylor responded to the Oregon touchdown drive with a touchdown for the Beavers. At this point, Oregon State had less than half the points Oregon did.

Trevon Bradford scored a touchdown late and the Beavers tried to get a two point conversion, but it was no good.

On the following Duck drive, Byron Cardwell took the ball to the Beavers one-yard line. Dye then ran it in for the Oregon touchdown.

During the fourth quarter, several penalties were given for poor conduct, with things getting chippy after multiple plays.

Unsportsmanlike conduct calls against both teams leveled out. Verone McKinley III was almost hit with a targeting call, but it was overturned after review.

Chance Nolan barreled into the end zone for a late touchdown, and soon after wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison was ejected for fighting.

The Ducks ended up winning 38-29 to clinch the Pac-12 North.

