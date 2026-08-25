Oregon Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton Shares Honest Assessment of Boise State Broncos

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Chris Hampton addressed the media after Tuesday's fall camp practice, and he was asked about potentially saving certain play calls or designs early in the season for Oregon's non-conference slate.

However, Hampton's response showed the respect that the Oregon defensive coordinator and the Ducks are giving Boise State, especially after the Broncos nearly upset Oregon in 2024:

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"No, I mean, Boise State's an unbelievable football team. I don't think there'll be anything we can hold back. I mean, those guys almost beat us last time they came here. I think we'll have to unload, you know, if that makes sense. But no, I don't think there's anything you can say hold back. There's no secrets in football. Cover three is cover three. You know, cover one is cover one. A lot of times it's who's running cover one. Who's running cover three? Who's rushing that passer? You know, and so there's really not a lot of secrets."

The Oregon Ducks open the season on Sept. 5 at home against the Boise State Broncos, and Hampton spoke about the defensive depth chart, cornerback competition, working with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and more.

Everything Chris Hampton Said After Tuesday's Practice:

Evan Stewart Saying Defense Has 'Whooped' Offense

"Stew was maybe just a prisoner of the moment. You know, I think we had the better of them one day. They've had the better of us some days. I think it's been a lot of good back and forth. I think we've made a lot of strides. We still got a ways to go before September 5th."

Oregon’s Evan Stewart, center, dances to “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Emphasizing Defensive Traits

"Yeah, I think we've done a great job attacking the football. Hopefully we can keep that up throughout the season and, you know, throughout practice. I think I've seen us play with, you know, great physicality. We've had some really good effort from some guys at times. This has been an easy group to coach. You know, we're doing the basics good. You know, we're lining up right, getting our hands in the dirt, playing with technique and fundamentals, eyes on our keys. So, if we do that, we'll be okay."

On Devon Jackson

"Yeah, I'm really proud of him. I think he's going to have a great season for us. He and I have had some one-on-one talks. We've watched some film together. Coach Michalowski has done a great job of helping him develop. I think his confidence is high right now, and I think he's going to play his best football this season."

Assessment of Fall Camp So Far

"Yeah, I think, you know, we're in a good spot. I don't think, we're not a finished product yet of where we want to be, which is fine. I think we've had some highs. We've had some lows. So trying to be consistent is I think that was the big message this morning, is can we be a consistent defense?"

"At times we've been really good. There's been some times in practice we haven't been. And part of that is we go against a good offense every day too. But we can't concern ourselves with that. We've got to try to go out and be the best each and every day that we hit the field."

Ready to Face/Hit Someone Else

"Yeah, I'm extremely excited to see us go play against another team, to see the fans pack Autzen Stadium, to get back out there and play football, play the game that we love as a team, and for the Oregon community and the Oregon fans. And I think that we're on the right path. I do. I think our kids are extremely hungry to play. I think our staff is hungry to get to work and, you know, watch someone else. We've went against our offense a lot, and we do a lot on offense, so we get to see a lot of different variables and shifts and motions and movement and, you know, et cetera, formations, personnel groupings. So I think that prepares us a lot for what we're going to see in the fall."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Idea of Number of Guys That Will Play

"You know, we say if you're good enough, you're old enough. We've got a lot of guys still rolling out. We haven't done a depth chart yet. We'll probably start that on Friday, where we started separating the who's in the ones, who's in the twos, et cetera. But we've got a lot of quality football players. So I think that, you know, the challenging part for us is, you know, finding roles for everybody, and that's what we're trying to do."

On Davon Benjamin

"Yeah, I think he's got extreme confidence. I think he's obviously got the skill set. You know, a lot of freshmen have the skill set, but there's times that there's a learning curve. He's a smart individual. He's really confident. He's got some swagger to him. I think he'll be able to help us this year."

On Koi Perich's Leadership

"Really pleased with him. I think he's became more vocal. He works extremely hard. He's one of the guys. The guys really enjoy being around him. He's a great teammate, unbelievable human. And his game has accelerated. He's really competitive on the practice field, goes 100 miles an hour each and every day, no matter what the drill is, special teams, defense, individual periods. So I think Koi's had a great fall camp."

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Koi Perich's Versatility

"Yeah, I think he can do it all. You know, he's shown the ability to cover in the slot. He can tackle. He's been extremely physical. He's made a lot of plays on the ball. He's very ball aware. He's got some savviness to him. So I think that, you know, I think he's a guy that we can utilize his skill set. I don't see a lot of flaws in this game."

How Chris Hampton Has Developed

"Yeah, I think just, you know, relationship with the entire defense. You know, at times when you're the DB coach, you don't talk to, you know, everyone. per se, like you do now. If there's an issue that comes up, I meet with everybody on defense, whoever the guy may be, if there's a defensive lineman, linebacker, et cetera. So I think it's allowed me to, you know, have a bigger impact with the guys on the team. It's allowed me to talk to the quarterbacks more now."

"I talk to some of those guys on special teams a lot about, you know, what are they seeing from our defense, you know, what gives them problems, what looks, how are they identifying us. So I think it's just helped me, allowed me, should I say, to have a better relationship with guys on the team."

The Star Position in Oregon's Defense

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin leaps through an opening after making an interception of a St. Bonaventure pass during the third quarter of the Marmonte League title game, Oct. 27, 2023, at Oak Christian's Thorson Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You know, I think it's going to be multiple guys do it. I really do. I think that Carl (Willams') done a great job. Davon's done a great job. Zach Grisham's done a great job. You know, so we've had, you know, there'll be some guys that do it this season, USC in September. So, but no, it'll be interesting to see, you know, who goes out there and, you know, plays the star position for us."

Koi Perich Getting to Know the Team

"Yeah, he's got this golf club that he kind of got this summer going. You know, he's got a golf simulator at his house. That was like one of the things that he was looking for when he came. It was that the house that he moved in had a garage. Wherever he stays, it had a garage so he can bring his golf simulator. He's got a bunch of guys that he plays golf with. You know, I'm not a golfer, but we've got a lot of DBs that play golf now. Trey McNutt, Peyton Woodyard, Dante Moore obviously plays with him a lot. Brandon Finney. And Koi's like the best, I've heard. So he's got a golf crew."

Dorian Brew, Trey McNutt's Progression

"Tremendously improved. You know, I think they're both helping us out. I think just watching out there at practice, like Dorian Brew had a great day out there today on the field. That's a great question. You know, some guys that sometimes people don't ask about as much. You know, I think Trey McNutt's, you know, continuing to improve, doing a great job for us, and I think they both can have roles for us this season."

Oregon ducks safety trey mcnutt at spring football practice after rehabbing an injury | Trey McNutt Instagram

Anything That's Surprised Him

"No, it hasn't been anything that's really surprised me. You know, it's been an enjoyable process. You know, I've been here for a few years now, and I work with an unbelievable staff, and Coach Lanning's been great. You know, we've been able to bounce ideas off each other. He gives me his input. I've got Coach Tuioti, Coach Michalowski, Rashad Wadood has been here the entire time, Kam Araghi, they've been here longer than me. So it's been kind of a seamless transition, honestly, for me. You know, I'm just going to work."

Cornerback Competition

"Yeah, it's been good. You know, we've had, you know, obviously, you know, Finney and Ify started majority of the season last year. You know, Na'eem's had an unbelievable camp. Really proud of him. He's playing his best football right now. Dorian Brew, Aaron Scott. So we've got quality depth. Trey Watson is a guy that was a junior college kid that signed with us, and he's had a lot of good flashes this season. So I think we've got great depth there, you know, and there'll be a lot of different people probably rolling in at that position."

Drew Mehringer's Idea Board

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

"I haven't (seen it). You know, now he does ask me, you know, what do I like that they're doing? What gives us problems? Drew has been great to work with. You know, sometimes you can work with a coordinator and, you know, they want this thing and, you know, it's their way or the highway and they're selfish, and Drew is not at all."

"So he and I have worked together great. You know, I need to see this Drew. Hey, I need to see this pressure. I need to see this personnel grouping on his play. And so he and I have worked together great. No, it doesn't shock me that he's had an idea board. He just asked me questions, but I'm sure he has an idea board. Because sometimes guys aren't as open to open up in a group setting. So that's a great idea by him of having an idea board."

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