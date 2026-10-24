Three Oregon Ducks Crack NFL Draft Top 50 Ranking

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a critical road matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini in a game that could dictate whether Oregon still has a chance to make the College Football Playoff. With two losses already, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Oregon to keep its postseason hopes alive.

However, while the Ducks are competing to get back into CFP conversion, several key players are also working to strengthen their NFL Draft stock.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where Oregon Ducks Landed in Jordan Reid's 2027 NFL Draft Rankings

ESPN college football and NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid recently released his top 50 prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. The list features three Oregon Ducks among the top 40 players: tight end Jamari Johnson leads the way at No. 23, followed by quarterback Dante Moore at No. 37 and defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington at No. 40.

Reid also ranked the top prospects at each position, which provides a closer look at where several of Oregon's draft-eligible players stand heading into the rest of the season.

Johnson was the highest-ranked Oregon player on the list and was also ranked as the No. 1 tight end in Reid's positional rankings. The 6-5, 255-pound tight end has recorded 17 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns through Oct. 17.

Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in the game-winning touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore ranks at No. 37 overall on Reid's list after electing to return to Oregon for the 2026 season rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Moore's 2026 campaign hit an unexpected road bump during the Ducks' road matchup with USC. During the game, Moore suffered a concussion and has not returned to the field since. Prior to his injury, Moore had completed 69 of 99 passes for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.

Washington rounds out Oregon's top 50 prospects at No. 40. The 6-3, 325-pound defensive tackle has recorded 20 tackles, half a tackle for loss and five passes defensed through Oct. 17. Washington also ranked fourth among defensive tackles in Reid's positional rankings.

Reid's positional rankings also featured Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, who came in at No. 3 among centers. Laloulu's pass protection has been a strength this season. He has a pass-blocking grade of 85.0 through his first 388 offensive snaps at center, according to Pro Football Focus. He has also not allowed a sack, hit or pressure during that span.

Dante Moore's NFL Draft Stock Takes a Hit Amid Injury

At this time last year, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and building his case as a potential top pick in the NFL Draft.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After returning to Oregon for the 2026 season rather than entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore had an opportunity to strengthen his résumé and establish himself as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.

However, an injury that has sidelined him for multiple games, combined with the standout performances of quarterbacks across the country, has changed the outlook for Moore heading into the 2027 NFL Draft.

In Reid's latest rankings, Moore came in at No. 37 overall and did not crack the top five quarterbacks. Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker, Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss, Miami's Darian Mensah, Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Missouri's Austin Simmons all ranked ahead of Moore among the position's top prospects.

Moore had put together an efficient start to the season before his injury. However, his limited availability gives scouts fewer opportunities to evaluate him.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not provided a timeline for his return, and Moore is set to miss his third consecutive game Saturday against Illinois.

Moore's arm talent and previous performances will be important factors in his draft evaluation. However, the remainder of his season will carry significant weight. The longer he remains sidelined, the fewer opportunities he will have to showcase his development.

Ultimately, Moore's draft stock will likely depend on more than just when he returns. How quickly he gets back into game shape, how effectively he performs after missing time and whether he can close out the season with strong performances could all influence where he hears his name called in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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