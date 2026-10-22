How to Watch Oregon vs. Illinois: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks’ margin for error is slim as they prepare for a Big Ten road matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The 2026 season has been turbulent for the Ducks, to say the least. After being widely expected to dominate the majority of their schedule, as reflected by their No. 2 preseason ranking and 65 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff per ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Oregon has struggled to meet those expectations seven weeks into the season.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) congratulates the UCLA Bruins after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks hold a 4-2 record with losses to Oklahoma State and No. 9 UCLA. Even in games Oregon has won, the team has struggled to pull away from its opponents. Excluding its 84-0 beatdown of FCS opponent Portland State, Oregon has won its games by an average margin of just eight points.

With its postseason aspirations hanging on by a thread, Oregon’s upcoming matchup against Illinois carries significant weight. The Ducks cannot afford another stumble as they look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. With grueling matchups against ranked opponents like Northwestern and Ohio State still looming on the schedule, avoiding a loss to Illinois is critical to keeping their postseason path alive.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. PT

Location: Gies Memorial Stadium — Champaign, Illinois

TV: BTN

Fans can stream the matchup via the FOX Sports app and Fox.com or through live TV streaming platforms carrying BTN, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., right, carries the ball as UCLA defensive back Tao Johnson pursues as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -8.5 (-112) | Illinois +8.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 50.5 points (Over -105 / Under -115)

Moneyline: Oregon -355 | Illinois +280

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The Oregon Ducks will travel to Champaign for their first game at Illinois since 1993, looking to extend their three-game winning streak against the Fighting Illini. However, the Ducks will have to navigate another week without quarterback Dante Moore and now also without wide receiver Evan Stewart. The absence of both Moore and Stewart will put more pressure on the rest of the offense to find consistency.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates with fans after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore will miss his third consecutive game after suffering a concussion in Oregon’s Sept. 26 win over USC. Before his injury, Moore had thrown for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception.

With Moore on the sidelines, Oregon has turned to Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas over the past two weeks, but neither quarterback has consistently established himself as the clear answer. Raiola started against UCLA before Thomas took over, while Thomas opened against Nebraska before Raiola returned in the fourth quarter and helped lead the Ducks to a comeback victory.

With Moore unavailable again, Oregon needs more than a few successful drives from its quarterback. The Ducks must sustain possessions, avoid turnovers and capitalize on scoring opportunities against an Illinois defense that has allowed 27.8 points per game. Illinois has also struggled against opposing passing attacks and ranks No. 114 nationally in passing yards allowed.

Stewart's absence adds another challenge. He has recorded 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola after the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a backup quarterback and one of Oregon's most experienced receivers out, the Ducks have an opportunity to take advantage of their running back room. Oregon is averaging 139.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks No. 97 nationally. Finding more consistency on the ground would take pressure off the quarterback position and help Oregon control the pace of the game.

Illinois enters Saturday at 3-3 after a 38-37 overtime win over Michigan State on Oct. 10. However, the Fighting Illini will also be without their starting quarterback, Katin Houser, who has thrown for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Freshman Michael Clayton II is expected to make his first collegiate start after completing six of eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Houser against Michigan State. While Clayton helped Illinois secure the victory, facing Oregon's defense presents a much different challenge.

The Ducks rank third nationally in opponent third-down conversion percentage, allowing just 22 conversions on 85 attempts. Oregon has also limited opponents to 2.6 yards per rush over its last four games, the seventh-best mark nationally during that span.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (1) is tackled by Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and defensive back Davon Benjamin (5) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei has recorded 6.0 sacks this season, including at least one in each of his last five games. Teitum Tuioti also recorded two sacks against Nebraska, which gives Oregon multiple pass rushers capable of putting pressure on an inexperienced quarterback.

A win in Champaign would improve Oregon to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play before a challenging stretch against Northwestern and Ohio State. A loss would put the Ducks in a more difficult position as they pursue a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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