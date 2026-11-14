Oregon Ducks Game Day Injury Report vs. Michigan Wolverines

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 14, so what are the latest injury questions for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks?

Oregon Ducks Injury Questions

Wide receiver Messiah Hampton was not listed on Oregon's official availability report in the week leading up to the Michigan game. Will Hampton play in his first game since the Ducks' win over Nebraska on Oct. 17?

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's defense will be playing its first full game without outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti after he suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Ohio State. How will the Ducks' defensive front adjust to Tuioti's injury? Lanning alluded to outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt seeing his role increase, but Oregon will likely lean on multiple players in the attempt to replace Tuioti's production.

With Tuioti outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei dominating the top of the position group, the Ducks do not have much experience depth besides Wyatt. Outside linebacker Dutch Horisk has appeared in six games this season, and transfer outside linebacker Bleu Dantzler has only played in the Portland State and Ohio State games.

Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli remains on the availability report for the third straight week, although Oregon's pass protection has excelled in the past two games, not allowing a sack to Northwestern or No. 20 Ohio State. Iuli's absence has been coupled with the emergence of Ducks freshman offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.

Oregon will be without running back Jordon Davison for another week, meaning the Ducks will likely lean on Dierre Hill Jr. against Michigan. Behind Hill, expect Oregon running backs like Brandon Smith and Da'Jaun Riggs to continue to fill in for Davison's absence on Saturday.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's running backs made a difference in the passing game against Ohio State as the Ducks offense made effective use of the screen game. Meanwhile, the Ducks running backs will also be relied upon in pass protection against the Wolverines.

Will the Oregon offense be able to give quarterback Dylan Raiola enough time to operate on Saturday?

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Oregon Ducks Game Day Availability Report

Oregon's final update to the availability report on Saturday featured no changes.

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Dante Moore, quarterback

Andrew Olesh, tight end

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Michigan Wolverines Game Day Availability Report

Michigan could be dealing with some depth issues on the offensive line with Blake Frazier officially out on Saturday. Wolverines offensive lineman Brady Norton is a game time decision before kickoff.

Out

Kendrick Bell, wide receiver

Channing Goodwin, wide receiver

Braydon Alford, wide receiver

Micah Ka'apana, running back

Julius Holly, defensive end

Ace Hamilton, offensive lineman

Andrew Sprague, offensive lineman

Blake Frazier, offensive lineman

Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game Time Decision

Brady Norton, offensive lineman

Oregon and Michigan will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT from inside of Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.

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