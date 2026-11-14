Oregon Ducks Game Day Injury Report vs. Michigan Wolverines
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The No. 16 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 14, so what are the latest injury questions for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks?
Oregon Ducks Injury Questions
Wide receiver Messiah Hampton was not listed on Oregon's official availability report in the week leading up to the Michigan game. Will Hampton play in his first game since the Ducks' win over Nebraska on Oct. 17?
Oregon's defense will be playing its first full game without outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti after he suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Ohio State. How will the Ducks' defensive front adjust to Tuioti's injury? Lanning alluded to outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt seeing his role increase, but Oregon will likely lean on multiple players in the attempt to replace Tuioti's production.
With Tuioti outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei dominating the top of the position group, the Ducks do not have much experience depth besides Wyatt. Outside linebacker Dutch Horisk has appeared in six games this season, and transfer outside linebacker Bleu Dantzler has only played in the Portland State and Ohio State games.
Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli remains on the availability report for the third straight week, although Oregon's pass protection has excelled in the past two games, not allowing a sack to Northwestern or No. 20 Ohio State. Iuli's absence has been coupled with the emergence of Ducks freshman offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Oregon will be without running back Jordon Davison for another week, meaning the Ducks will likely lean on Dierre Hill Jr. against Michigan. Behind Hill, expect Oregon running backs like Brandon Smith and Da'Jaun Riggs to continue to fill in for Davison's absence on Saturday.
Oregon's running backs made a difference in the passing game against Ohio State as the Ducks offense made effective use of the screen game. Meanwhile, the Ducks running backs will also be relied upon in pass protection against the Wolverines.
Will the Oregon offense be able to give quarterback Dylan Raiola enough time to operate on Saturday?
Oregon Ducks Game Day Availability Report
Oregon's final update to the availability report on Saturday featured no changes.
Out
Jordon Davison, running back
Dante Moore, quarterback
Andrew Olesh, tight end
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Brayden Platt, inside linebacker
Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker
Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Michigan Wolverines Game Day Availability Report
Michigan could be dealing with some depth issues on the offensive line with Blake Frazier officially out on Saturday. Wolverines offensive lineman Brady Norton is a game time decision before kickoff.
Out
Kendrick Bell, wide receiver
Channing Goodwin, wide receiver
Braydon Alford, wide receiver
Micah Ka'apana, running back
Julius Holly, defensive end
Ace Hamilton, offensive lineman
Andrew Sprague, offensive lineman
Blake Frazier, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Brady Norton, offensive lineman
Oregon and Michigan will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT from inside of Autzen Stadium, and the game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.