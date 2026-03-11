Most Intriguing Newcomer for the Oregon Ducks Ahead Of Spring Practice

The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to begin spring practice on Mar. 12, and there are several exciting players to watch entering the 2026 season. As the 18 schools across the Big Ten prepare to open up spring practice, ESPN recently listed Oregon safety Koi Perich as the Ducks' player to watch in spring practice.

For the Ducks, Perich is the most intriguing newcomer of the offseason. After two seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Perich arrives in Eugene looking to make an impact on Oregon’s defense after the departure of star defensive back Dillon Thieneman to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With Oregon’s defense set to be led by new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to California, Perich has the opportunity to be one of the top leaders for the Ducks defensively, as they look to achieve their goal of winning their first national championship in school history in 2026.

What Impact Can Koi Perich Make For Oregon's Defense

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his two seasons with the Golden Gophers, Perich collected 128 total tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack. Much like Thieneman, who he’ll be replacing at defensive back next season, Perich excels at forcing turnovers and stopping the run, a talent that the Ducks defense looks to thrive on next season.

How Perich performs in practice against Oregon’s high-powered offense and in the Ducks' spring game on Apr. 25 will be an early indicator of the type of impact that the former Golden Gophers defensive back will have on the Ducks’ defense next season.

This past season with Minnesota, Perich went up against Oregon's offense and recorded five total tackles in the Golden Gophers 42-13 road loss to the Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14, 2025. Perich finished his final season with Minnesota, collecting 82 total tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

Why Oregon's Secondary Could Be Among Best In College Football

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the addition of Perich at defensive back, Oregon’s secondary has the potential to be one of the best in college football next season, as rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is expected to take a major leap forward for the Ducks next season.

In addition to his phenomenal performance in Oregon’s 23-0 shutout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl, Finney Jr. finished his freshman season for the Ducks, recording 42 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

Perich and Finney Jr. could form a dominant duo for the Ducks next season and help guide their defense to a national championship. Other players in Oregon’s secondary that will be worth watching in spring practice include cornerbacks Ify Obidegwu, Na’eem Offord, and safety Aaron Flowers.

Oregon also brings in Baylor transfer defensive back Carl Williams IV into what will be a strong secondary for the Ducks next season. In his three seasons with the Bears, Williams IV recorded 57 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and an interception.