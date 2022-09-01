Just how talented is Oregon's roster? It's a relevant especially considering that the Ducks want to make a run at the Pac-12 crown and a return to the college football playoff.

To do that, you need talent, and the Ducks have plenty of that this season.

On Thursday, 247Sports released its 2022 Team Talent Composite rankings. This ranking system is based on the recruiting ranks of each player on the entire roster for all FBS football teams.

Based on these rankings, Duck fans can see that Oregon is ranked within the top ten in the nation, coming in at seventh overall. Oregon’s roster currently holds five five-stars, 47 four-star and 33 three-star recruits totaling 877.93 recruiting points.

This is something that will get people excited to see play out for this upcoming season for the Ducks as this is their most talented roster to hit the field to date. Last season the Ducks also finished in the top ten nationally at number nine. Now with a brand-new coaching staff led by Dan Lanning, the Ducks are looking to maximize the wealth of talent accrued thanks to elite recruiting.

To put it in perspective, the Alabama Crimson Tide are sitting at the throne with the one spot totaling 1,016.79 points. Just below them are the Georgia Bulldogs with 989.76 points. Georgia will play the Ducks this Saturday for the 2022 season opener.

With the kickoff game just two days away, the Ducks will be adding to an already exciting non-conference game with the talent they are bringing. Notably, the Ducks defense will feature three five-star recruits this season: Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell at the linebacker, and Dontae Manning at cornerback.

Flowe and Sewell sit as the top two talents on the roster. This offseason, Flowe has recovered from his second major injury at the college level, with the most recent cutting his 2021 season short. This has allowed him to finally be on the field fully healthy to dominate opposing teams with Sewell by his side. This exciting duo is hardly the only talent on that defense, as Oregon fields 21 former four-star recruits listed for that side of the ball.

Within the Pac-12 conference, three others teams landed inside the top-30 most talented rosters in college football. The USC Trojans were ranked No. 11 (860.12 points), Washington No. 21 (761.)72 and UCLA No. 28 (733.30). Two of the three listed will be under a new coaching staff to start the season with Lincoln Riley now at USC and Kalen DeBoer at Washington.

Dan Lanning has already elevated his new position as a coach and recruiter for Oregon with a 2023 class ranked No. 14 nationally according to 247Sports. Looking to make a name for themselves nationally with their first game, the Ducks are there to get a job done and show top recruits why they should play in the green and yellow.

The battle of recruiting talent will be shown Saturday for both the Bulldogs and Ducks. As a 17.5-point underdog, Lanning will have his chance to play his former team and showcase the talent the Oregon program has been building these past few years.

