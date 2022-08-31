We're just three days away from Oregon's season opener against Georgia and it feels like the hype just keeps building.

On Wednesday, Dan Lanning and the Oregon players will hold their final media availabilities before this game, and then it's time to lock in for week 1.

As we like to do with every game here at Ducks Digest, we gathered our team of writers to give you our score predictions for this week's game.

Graham Metzker

The Oregon Ducks haven’t been regarded very highly by the sportsbook odds in Las Vegas for their marquee matchups the past two seasons. Oregon was listed as 15-point underdogs ahead of their huge 35-28 win over Ohio State almost a year ago.

Now, the Ducks see themselves as 17-point underdogs to the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. But don’t let the odds fool you – the Ducks can win this game.

However, it will take a nearly perfect day on the offensive side of the ball. Last year the Ducks upset Ohio State with a dominant rushing attack good for 269 yards. This season sees the Ducks return almost all of their starting offensive linemen to go along with four competent running backs in Byron Cardwell, Mar’Keise Irving and Noah Whittington and Sean Dollars.

If Oregon can open the offense up on the ground early, it will allow Bo Nix to make his highlight plays in the air and help Oregon's offense control the pace of the game.

If the Ducks can't find offensive success, it'll be a long game. Georgia, despite losing eight starters on defense, still boasts one of the stingiest units in the nation to go along with an absurd tight end room.

Tough, but not impossible for Lanning’s Ducks. I see a close one ending with Georgia unable to take the lead in the end, and Oregon celebrating in another scenic venue far from Eugene.

Prediction: Oregon 28 Georgia 24

Josh Parker

With a fairly new defense on both sides, based on certain position groups, we could expect high-scoring game early on with adjustments made as the game wears on.

Both Oregon and Georgia are talented at the skill positions offensively, especially with newcomers getting ready for their big role, so fans can expect a lot of passing along with a heavy dose of the run game from new running backs. Oregon’s offensive line will matchup well with Georgia’s defensive line.

Returning players will also play a big role for the Ducks as they look to names like Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, Alex Forsyth and DJ Johnson to lead them throughout the game.

Whoever will be behind center come kick off for the Ducks will be one that head coach Dan Lanning has full trust in both their preparation and skill set. Whether it's the veteran transfer Bo Nix or the former five-star Ty Thompson, Oregon fans will be getting someone who can lead their offense as well as the team to victory in Atlanta.

Prediction: Oregon 31 Georgia 24

Mark Wang

I think for the first half of this game it's going to be a defensive struggle and a close game. Dan Lanning's knowledge of that Georgia team is going to show in that first half and the Ducks will get after the Bulldogs.

But Georgia is defending national champs for a reason and Kirby Smart will make the necessary adjustments at half and pull away. Of any big game in which Oregon would have the chance to upset their opponents this would be the most likely upset.

However, I think Georgia is too good and will be playing with about as close to a home-field advantage as you can get. So while I think Oregon has a puncher's chance to win, Georgia comes out with the W.

Prediction: Georgia 35 Oregon 17

Max Torres

This is quite the game to start your head coaching career for Dan Lanning isn't it? The pregame storylines almost write themselves, and I can't wait for college football to officially be back this weekend.

Oregon enters this game as a big underdog, but after last year's Ohio State game, there's reason to be optimistic the Ducks can be competitive in this game. Establishing and stopping the run early will be a determining factor for the winner and Georgia's lines are massive-- but the Ducks have an experienced and proven O-line to go along with a defensive line that's the deepest it's been in years.

Despite a trio of elite Bulldog tight ends, I almost feel more confident in the defense than the offense heading into this game, but it's a close one.

I think Oregon starts slow, but hangs in there most of the game and surprises some people before Georgia shows why they're one of the premier programs in the sport.

Prediction: Georgia 35 Oregon 24

