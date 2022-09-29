As the anticipation continues to build for college football Saturday, Oregon released their combination for their matchup against Stanford. This week's threads are a mix of true Oregon green and yellow that should excite fans for kickoff, especially those that have been following the team for an extended period of time.

This week’s uniform model is linebacker Noah Sewell, who poses around a yellow caged rack to make this combination pop even more.

The uniform consists of Oregon’s base home green uniform from helmet to jersey still featuring the same details with the green complimented by yellow logos, numbers and Duck-studded wings. The helmet is a bit different from week one’s green helmet, as the design team swapped the yellow facemak for a green one.

The bottom attire for the Ducks will be yellow pants, a similar look to the 2013 Oregon team when they played Oregon State at home wearing their own green helmets and jersey with the yellow pants. The Ducks wore a similar look against Fresno State in the season opener last year, where instead of the green helmet they wore a yellow winged helmet.

Anthony Brown handing the ball of to Cj Verdell in the 2021 season opener against Fresno State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Accessories are primarily yellow, but the green Oregon gloves make an appearance , so fans should expect to see a mix of both.

It's a clean look to see the players run out in Oregon’s traditional colors through the whole uniform, which will look even better while playing under the lights. Last season the Ducks wore their white helmet and jersey with green pants against the Cardinal in the overtime thriller that Stanford won 31-24, their last win against an FBS team.

You never know what you will get with Oregon's uniforms, especially with the different combinations that have been rolled out early this season. The Ducks only got to wear their green jersey four times last season, using them in a different combination each time.

Stanford hasn't released their uniform combination for this week’s matchup, however they tend to go more of the traditional route with little change in uniform design in previous years.

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee. © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Fans could expect them to wear their base all-white away uniforms for this game. In that case helmets would be white with cardinal red on the logos. The jersey and pants should follow the same colorway.

Coming off an exciting win against Washington State last week, No. 13 Oregon will look to continue their strong start to conference play at home in a late night game. The Cardinal and Ducks have had historical matchups that have down to the wire and eventually determined who would come out as the North division representative in the Pac-12 championship.

