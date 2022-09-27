The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) return home to Autzen Stadium this week to face the Stanford Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12). Oregon's offense is flying high as one of the most productive in the Pac-12 and the defense is gaining confidence after registering four sacks and coming up with some big plays against Washington State.

As we do every week, our team of writers got together to give you our score predictions for this week's game.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 35 Stanford 21

Oregon's offense is going to get into a rhythm quickly, feeding off of the Autzen crowd. The Ducks break away late in the game, however given Stanford's knack for playing spoiler for Oregon, they’ll keep it close. Stanford’s offense and great receiving corps will take advantage of a questionable Oregon secondary and should put points up. At the end of the day, Oregon gets the win, and avoids what could be a serious trap game.

Graham Metzker

Prediction: Oregon 55 Stanford 35

For the first time in two long weeks, the Oregon Ducks face an opponent that they are a more comfortable favorite against. The Stanford Cardinal come into Autzen Stadium as hefty 16.5 point underdogs after two straight double-digit losses to Pac-12 opponents.

Stanford has been a serious thorn in Oregon’s side for years now. Most recently was the 31-24 overtime loss last season, in part thanks to a bad pass interference call on Mykael Wright. And the quarterback-wide receiver duo of Tanner McKee and Michael Wilson is among the best in the conference, already accounting for four touchdowns.

But the Oregon offense is on a serious hot streak right now. The first home game with all students back in Eugene will only add more fire to Bo Nix’s offense. Against a stingy Washington State defense, Nix completed a career-high 33 passes – a feat neither Justin Herbert nor Marcus Mariota accomplished at Oregon.

The Cardinal has been tricky, but the Ducks will be out for revenge. The Ducks have scored at least 40 points the past three weeks, and I see that streak continuing.

Eric Berniker

Prediction: Oregon 47 Stanford 31

At -16.5 Oregon is heavily favored to have their way against a Stanford team that's not what it has been in year's past.

The Ducks enter Saturday’s contest coming off of impressive wins at home against BYU and then a comeback win against Washington State in Pullman. At 1-2 Stanford enters Eugene after taking beatdowns from Washington and USC, two of the four ranked teams in the Pac-12.

Although they are struggling the Cardinal retain Tanner McKee who took down the Ducks last year when the two teams met in Palo Alto.

Given Oregon offense's steady progression I like the idea of a high-scoring game. With the over/under set at 62.5, I see the Ducks taking it in runaway fashion in a late night game at Autzen.

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 38 Stanford 17

Last year the Ducks went on the road in to take on the Cardinal and took a brutal overtime loss while ranked in the top five.

The Cardinal sit at a 1-2, loosing to two very talented Pac-12 teams (USC and Washington) that can make a run for the conference championship along with Oregon. In the last 10 games between these two schools Stanford has a 6-4-win ratio over the Ducks with four of those games decided by a touchdown or less.

After last week's showdown in Pullman, I think this Oregon team can face any challenge in their way and come out as the winner based on the pure determination and drive we saw in the fourth quarter. Though this Stanford team's record sits at 1-2 that shouldn't mean anything to Duck fans as the Cardinal took care of business last year.

With a late game in Autzen, I expect the game to start out slow on both sides of the ball for both teams, but then Oregon takes advantage quickly and dominates this game. If the defense can come together like they have been in weeks 2 and 3, the offense will have no trouble putting up points.

Max Torres

Prediction Oregon 45 Stanford 20

Oregon's offense is rolling and has been operating on another level of late. Stanford is a tricky team to gauge because they always have talent and I think they're capable of giving anyone a scare. That said, things are off to a rough start in Palo Alto this year.

Fortunately for Oregon they get this game at home, where they typically play their best ball. I see a high-scoring game for the Ducks led by Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Troy Franklin.

On defense I think the Ducks will continue to force takeaways, but Stanford will have some explosive plays due to their talent at wide receiver and tight end. I think Oregon takes another solid step forward in their development this week.

