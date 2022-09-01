Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination for Week 1 vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Wednesday night, the Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for this week's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oregon's uniform will be dominated by the school's primary color: green. This week's athlete model for the new threads was safety Bennett Williams.

The Ducks will wear an all green uniform from head to toe. The helmet is accented by green wings that gradually progress to yellow.

The jerseys are green with yellow numbers and lettering. The shoulder pads have some nice detail with the newer Duck stud seen across the Hatfield-Dowlin football complex in Eugene.

The only newer aspect of the uniform is the cleat, which is a smooth blend of green and yellow and has some great detail you have to appreciate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs released their uniform combination for game one. 

