Wednesday night, the Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for this week's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oregon's uniform will be dominated by the school's primary color: green. This week's athlete model for the new threads was safety Bennett Williams.

The Ducks will wear an all green uniform from head to toe. The helmet is accented by green wings that gradually progress to yellow.

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Georgia score predictions

The jerseys are green with yellow numbers and lettering. The shoulder pads have some nice detail with the newer Duck stud seen across the Hatfield-Dowlin football complex in Eugene.

The only newer aspect of the uniform is the cleat, which is a smooth blend of green and yellow and has some great detail you have to appreciate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Georgia Bulldogs released their uniform combination for game one.

text

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE