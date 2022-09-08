On Wednesday night the Oregon Ducks released their week two uniform combo that they'll be wearing against Eastern Washington for the first home game of the season.

From helmet to jersey the Ducks will be wearing their electric yellow with black accents on each to compliment the black pants as modeled by Alex Forsyth in this week’s reveal. Aside from the helmet, this is a similar style to what we saw against Colorado last season.

One big change in this uniform is that the Ducks helmet will feature a black facemask with black wings on the side complimented with a yellow sparkle pearlescent to shine once the Autzen lights come on after the 5:30 kickoff. The Ducks' yellow helmets over the previous years have never featured this small detail as the grey metallic wings would always go with the helmet and a yellow facemask.

With the main uniform, the players will also be wearing yellow accessories such as gloves, cleats, and socks. Last season the Ducks broke out the yellow uniform in week three against Stoney Brook which featured the players in electric yellow from head to toe.

READ MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Inside Top 15 of Latest SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

The top to bottom combo goes together very well within the details of the jersey such as the numbers, shoulder wings and Duck Studs. The yellow is the more dominate color in this combo but for good reason as they both have their shining moments making this uniform combo even more awesome.

It's refreshing to see the Ducks go back-to-back weeks with new uniform combos allowing fans to wonder what equipment manager Kenny Farr and Dan Lanning have been adding to the cycle for this season.

Eastern Washington has also shared their uniform combo they have decided to wear in Eugene on Saturday.

Their uniform will feature a matte black helmet with a black facemask and red school decal. Jersey and pants will be all white with red numbers and logos.

What was once a black out game for the Ducks has now turned electric for the game attire. Fans are asked to wear yellow for this game, switching away from black in anticipation of blistering temperatures around kickoff.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE