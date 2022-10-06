This week the Ducks are heading on the road again and this week’s uniform reveal brings back a classic worn last season for two games.

The eggshell uniforms have made their return for the Ducks in this week's game against Arizona as modeled by quarterback Bo Nix. The uniform has the same features as last season: a nightmare green helmet with the Oregon “O” on the back of the helmet with an eggshell camo with black and white bumpers displaying the Duck's name.

The uniform is an all-white eggshell color way with nightmare green chrome numbers, logos and of course the Duck-studded wings on the shoulders. Accessories will be eggshell themed with a hint of nightmare green.

This uniform was first displayed and announced during Oregon’s game against UCLA last season, which had some mixed feelings at first glance from the fanbase. Once they hit the field however, they became an instant classic alternate uniform to add to the history vault.

Defensive back Verone McKinley III warming up before battling the UCLA Bruins in 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Wearing this uniform, the then 10th-ranked Ducks would beat UCLA 34-31 in a very exciting matchup that came down to the wire. The game was also host to College Gameday, allowing more outside viewers to take a peek at the swaggy uniforms.

The Ducks would also bring these uniforms back later in the season against Utah in the Pac-12 championship where they added a little twist to them. They switched out the eggshell pants for the nightmare green ones which went very well together as it brought a darker feel. The uniform would be the only winner in that matchup as the Ducks would lose for a second time to Utah.

The Oregon offense taking on the Utah Utes defense in the 2021 Pac-12 championship game © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Oregon played a football game in Tucson against the Wildcats, they wore a similar color pattern. Instead of the eggshell, they wore an all-black winged helmet with an all-white uniform with black numbers and logos throughout the fit. The Wildcats would come out the winners 44-14 in a dominant game against a struggling Oregon team.

The Wildcats have yet to announce a uniform reveal as of Wednesday night, however they seem to have changed their ways in the uniform game as they have gone a more traditional way.

In the past the Wildcats have worn a lot of red against the Ducks, so a red alternate uniform may be in the mix for this week.

Arizona Quarterback transfer Jayden De Laura against the Colorado Buffaloes. © Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

If it's not the red uniform that has not hit the field yet for Arizona, they should be expected to wear their base all-blue uniform with white helmets featuring a mix of blue and white accessories.

The Ducks and Wildcats kickoff at 6 PM P.T in Tucson, a location Oregon is looking to get their first win at since 2011.

